Kali Uchis Debuts 'Muñekita' With El Alfa and City Girls' Jt

More Spanish music from Uchis is imminent.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 4 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More

Kali Uchis Debuts 'Muñekita' With El Alfa and City Girls' Jt

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis kicks off a new era of Spanish-language music with a new song, “Muñekita,” with Dominican dembow singer El Alfa and JT from City Girls—listen now and watch the visualizer below. More Spanish music from Uchis is imminent.

“I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect,” says Uchis. “El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”

The trio united for “Muñekita” after longtime mutual admiration—Kali had exchanged numerous DMs with both artists before JT came over to her L.A. studio, heard the track and cut a verse. She then got a version over to El Alfa, the foremost artist in the Dominican genre, who enthusiastically added his contribution.

In September, Uchis will embark on the Red Moon In Venus Tour Pt. II, an additional run of headline arena dates including stops at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in L.A., San Diego’s Viejas Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and more, with special guests Dominican rapper and songwriter Tokischa, Buscabulla (L.A. only) and more to be announced—see full routing below and get tickets here.  

The new dates celebrate Uchis’ album, Red Moon In Venus, released to widespread critical acclaim in March and featured on several Best Of 2023 So Far lists from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Complex, The Washington Post, Variety, Billboard and more. The album—which became her first Top 10 charting album after debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 and features the recently Gold-certified “Moonlight” and collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver and Omar Apollo—is out now via Geffen Records. Listen here. 

Uchis recently wrapped the completely sold-out first leg of the Red Moon In Venus Tour, which included stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and more. Additionally, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella in April as one of the festival’s top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver during one of the most celebrated sets of the weekend. She also performed at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia. 

Uchis is a Grammy Award, Billboard Latin Music Award, Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree. Her 2021 smash hit “telepatía” has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100’s longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak. 

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her critically acclaimed 2018 debut album, Isolation. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

ABOUT JT

JT is one half of the renowned City Girls, whom Billboard just named one of the greatest rap groups of all time. Since 2018 they have landed platinum records with bangers like “Act Up” and the Cardi B-assisted “Twerk.” JT’s solo feature appearances include Nicki Minaj’s 2022 record “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix”) and Summer Walker’s 2021 track “Ex For A Reason.”

With more than 15 billion cumulative streams to the Miami duo’s credit and co-signs from hip-hop heavyweights ranging from Drake to Missy Elliott, who directed the video for 2021’s “Twerkulator,” to Lil Wayne (a featured artist on 2020's “Pussy Talk”), City Girls are a legitimate phenomenon, who continue to rewrite the rulebook with every new release. JT recently released “No Bars” (Quality Control Music/Motown) her first solo City Girls release since 2019’s “JT First Day Out” which she put out after she was released from a one-year prison stint.

JT has vowed to use her voice and platform to help other incarcerated women rehabilitate into society by assisting with resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing. With that in mind, she announces the launch of NoBarsReform.com, a website focusing on rehabilitating women who are nearing release or recently released from prison. This is a cause that’s personal to JT, and she wants to give back to women who otherwise wouldn’t have access to resources that will assist them with readjusting to society.

ABOUT EL ALFA

Emanuel Herrera Batista, widely known as El Alfa, is a prominent Dominican artist in the dembow genre. From the early stages of his career, he has achieved remarkable success with hits like “Coche Bomba” and “No Wiri Wiri,” earning him immense popularity and recognition within the urban music scene. Collaborating with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Farruko and Nicky Jam has further expanded his musical repertoire and boosted his international presence.

With critically acclaimed albums like El hombre, Sabiduría, and Sagitario, El Alfa has firmly established his global triumph. One of his standout tracks, “Gogo Dance,” became a viral sensation on platforms like TikTok, solidifying his title as “The King of TikTok” and amassing millions of views on YouTube. This widespread acclaim has resulted in numerous award nominations, and his electrifying live performances have captivated audiences in his native Dominican Republic.

Currently hailed as the “King of Dembow” on an international scale, El Alfa has recently announced an exhilarating concert tour in collaboration with Loud and Live, traversing major cities across the United States such as Houston, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami, Ft. Myers and Orlando. His infectious music and unique style continues to make a resounding impact in the music industry, cementing his status as a revered artist and winning the hearts of fans worldwide.

KALI UCHIS THE RED MOON IN VENUS TOUR PT.II

September 22—San Diego, CA—Viejas Arena*
September 24—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center*
September 26—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena*
September 29—Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Garden Arena*
September 30—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl*†
October 3—El Paso, TX— UTEP Don Haskins Center*
* with Tokischa 
† with Buscabulla



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Halle Bailey Drops Debut Single Angel Photo
Halle Bailey Drops Debut Single 'Angel'

Halle Bailey has released her debut solo single, 'Angel.' Earlier this year, Bailey received rave reviews for her performance as Ariel in Disney's live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. She will soon be seen as Nettie in the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. Watch the music video now!

2
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta Reunite for New Single One in a Million Photo
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta Reunite for New Single 'One in a Million'

“One in a Million” is Rexha’s first new release since dropping her acclaimed third album Bebe, which includes fan-favorite collaborations “Satellite” featuring Snoop Dogg and “Seasons” featuring Dolly Parton. She recently wrapped up her North American Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour and is currently playing a series of dates across Europe.

3
Indie-folk Band Buxton to Re-Release Integral Album A Family Light Photo
Indie-folk Band Buxton to Re-Release Integral Album 'A Family Light'

Buxton came onto the scene in the early 2000s and kind of never left. With a blend of psych-rock and Americana that's all their own, they've released five albums in the last two decades—the latter three on New West Records. One of the band's first albums, A Family Light, is getting its own spotlight this fall with a re-release.

4
JHart (Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello) Debuts His Own Single Photo
JHart (Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello) Debuts His Own Single

British-born and U.S. based singer, songwriter and producer JHart has spent most of his years co-writing songs for some of the biggest names in the music business (Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, Little Mix, Charlie Puth, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello, Usher, TLC, OneRepublic, Troye Sivan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and others.)

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Indie-folk Band Buxton to Re-Release Integral Album 'A Family Light'Indie-folk Band Buxton to Re-Release Integral Album 'A Family Light'
JHart (Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello) Debuts His Own SingleJHart (Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello) Debuts His Own Single
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie Share Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES MemoriesInterview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie Share Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Memories
Craig Campbell Sets Date for 'The Lost Files: Exhibit B'Craig Campbell Sets Date for 'The Lost Files: Exhibit B'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET