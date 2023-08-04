Kali Uchis Debuts 'Muñekita' With El Alfa and City Girls' Jt

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis kicks off a new era of Spanish-language music with a new song, “Muñekita,” with Dominican dembow singer El Alfa and JT from City Girls—listen now and watch the visualizer below. More Spanish music from Uchis is imminent.

“I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect,” says Uchis. “El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”

The trio united for “Muñekita” after longtime mutual admiration—Kali had exchanged numerous DMs with both artists before JT came over to her L.A. studio, heard the track and cut a verse. She then got a version over to El Alfa, the foremost artist in the Dominican genre, who enthusiastically added his contribution.

In September, Uchis will embark on the Red Moon In Venus Tour Pt. II, an additional run of headline arena dates including stops at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in L.A., San Diego’s Viejas Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and more, with special guests Dominican rapper and songwriter Tokischa, Buscabulla (L.A. only) and more to be announced—see full routing below and get tickets here.

The new dates celebrate Uchis’ album, Red Moon In Venus, released to widespread critical acclaim in March and featured on several Best Of 2023 So Far lists from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Complex, The Washington Post, Variety, Billboard and more. The album—which became her first Top 10 charting album after debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 and features the recently Gold-certified “Moonlight” and collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver and Omar Apollo—is out now via Geffen Records. Listen here.

Uchis recently wrapped the completely sold-out first leg of the Red Moon In Venus Tour, which included stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and more. Additionally, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella in April as one of the festival’s top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver during one of the most celebrated sets of the weekend. She also performed at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

Uchis is a Grammy Award, Billboard Latin Music Award, Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree. Her 2021 smash hit “telepatía” has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100’s longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her critically acclaimed 2018 debut album, Isolation. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

ABOUT JT

JT is one half of the renowned City Girls, whom Billboard just named one of the greatest rap groups of all time. Since 2018 they have landed platinum records with bangers like “Act Up” and the Cardi B-assisted “Twerk.” JT’s solo feature appearances include Nicki Minaj’s 2022 record “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix”) and Summer Walker’s 2021 track “Ex For A Reason.”

With more than 15 billion cumulative streams to the Miami duo’s credit and co-signs from hip-hop heavyweights ranging from Drake to Missy Elliott, who directed the video for 2021’s “Twerkulator,” to Lil Wayne (a featured artist on 2020's “Pussy Talk”), City Girls are a legitimate phenomenon, who continue to rewrite the rulebook with every new release. JT recently released “No Bars” (Quality Control Music/Motown) her first solo City Girls release since 2019’s “JT First Day Out” which she put out after she was released from a one-year prison stint.

JT has vowed to use her voice and platform to help other incarcerated women rehabilitate into society by assisting with resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing. With that in mind, she announces the launch of NoBarsReform.com, a website focusing on rehabilitating women who are nearing release or recently released from prison. This is a cause that’s personal to JT, and she wants to give back to women who otherwise wouldn’t have access to resources that will assist them with readjusting to society.

ABOUT EL ALFA

Emanuel Herrera Batista, widely known as El Alfa, is a prominent Dominican artist in the dembow genre. From the early stages of his career, he has achieved remarkable success with hits like “Coche Bomba” and “No Wiri Wiri,” earning him immense popularity and recognition within the urban music scene. Collaborating with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Farruko and Nicky Jam has further expanded his musical repertoire and boosted his international presence.

With critically acclaimed albums like El hombre, Sabiduría, and Sagitario, El Alfa has firmly established his global triumph. One of his standout tracks, “Gogo Dance,” became a viral sensation on platforms like TikTok, solidifying his title as “The King of TikTok” and amassing millions of views on YouTube. This widespread acclaim has resulted in numerous award nominations, and his electrifying live performances have captivated audiences in his native Dominican Republic.

Currently hailed as the “King of Dembow” on an international scale, El Alfa has recently announced an exhilarating concert tour in collaboration with Loud and Live, traversing major cities across the United States such as Houston, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami, Ft. Myers and Orlando. His infectious music and unique style continues to make a resounding impact in the music industry, cementing his status as a revered artist and winning the hearts of fans worldwide.

KALI UCHIS THE RED MOON IN VENUS TOUR PT.II

September 22—San Diego, CA—Viejas Arena*

September 24—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center*

September 26—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena*

September 29—Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Garden Arena*

September 30—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl*†

October 3—El Paso, TX— UTEP Don Haskins Center*

* with Tokischa

† with Buscabulla