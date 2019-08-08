Kaleido Releases New EP NO RLY...IM FINE

Detroit Rock veterans Kaleido have released a new EP "NO RLY...IM FINE" - a deeply personal and emotional collection about mental health issues. The song was co-produced with Michael Martenson & Jake Cemer (Boys of Fall). The band played to more than 20,000 people at the Van's Warped Tour 25th anniversary show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 29th, with more dates coming soon.



Singer Christina Chriss says of first single "Pretending": "The only thing harder than the actual internal battle with anxiety, depression or addiction is faking a smile and pretending you're fine on the outside. Especially after you've gathered the courage to speak up and someone tells you to "get over it". I want you to know, it's okay to not be okay; It's okay to talk about it and it's okay to reach out for help. Through my own struggles I wrote this song and I hope that it reaches everyone who has ever felt this way and needs to hear it: "ITS OKAY TO NOT BE OKAY SOMETIMES."



Kaleido - comprised of Chriss, Joey Fava (drums), and Cody Morales(bass) is as authentic as they come and writes memorable songs that are highlighted in their dynamic live show, which has garnered them accolades on the live music circuit.



Kaleido are true "Road Warriors" - they average 100 lives shows per year. They've opened for notable bands like Seether, Halestorm, Rob Zombie and Evanescence; and they've been featured on the Shiprocked cruise and multiple appearances on the Warped tour. The trials and tribulations of being Rock N' Roll survivors in an ever-changing Music business has made them stronger and tougher, and that is reflected in their music, including 2018's muscular single "My Enemy", which was produced by Johnny K (3 Doors Down, Disturbed).



Detroit Media has taken notice: Kaleido was just named Outstanding Alt/Indie/Punk Artist at the 2019 Detroit Music Awards and was a featured performer on WDIV-TV (NBC) Detroit Annual Fireworks Telecast. The band was recently featured on Detroit PBS show "Metro Arts" and CBS 62's local music coverage. They were named Best Band in Detroit by Real Detroit Weekly in 2013 & 2014, and won two Detroit Music Awards in 2015 for "Outstanding Rock/Pop Group" and "Outstanding Rock Recording" for their second independent EP 'Unbreakable'. Kaleido was nominated again in 2017 for their album "Experience" and won "Outstanding Heavy Rock Group".



Their "Experience" album helped grow their fan base both in the US and abroad, debuting @ #11 on Soundscan Top New Artists Albums and #37 on the Top Current Rock Albums chart. The album was tapped as "New and Noteworthy" @ iTunes and Amazon Music and spawned the Active Rock charting "Die Tryin'" - which made it into the Loudwire Video "Battle Royale" Hall of Fame by remaining at #1 for 5 straight weeks.



They just wrapped up several shows with Stitched Up Heart, and additional tour dates are being booked to start in late July with an announcement coming as dates are confirmed.





