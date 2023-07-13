Kaitlyn Dorff to Drop New Single 'Next to You' Tomorrow

Kaitlyn Dorff to Drop New Single 'Next to You' Tomorrow

California born singer-songwriter, Kaitlyn Dorff, will release her new upbeat pop song, Next To You, which drops this Friday, July 14th, 2023. Next To You is the summer hit people have been waiting for, you can’t help but listen and sing along, over and over again. 

Dorff is no stranger to releasing music, she has already released songs, “Parties”, “Car Chase”, “In My Dreams” and "In My Dreams Remix” (Dave Audé Remix). 

Kaitlyn Dorff is the daughter of songwriter Hall of Fame inductee and esteemed composer, Steve Dorff and the sister of acclaimed actor Stephen Dorff and multi-award-winning songwriter Andrew Dorff.

Dorff says “Next To You” is one of my most favorite songs that I have ever written. I wrote it about a person that I care deeply about and I hope that listeners love it and dance to it as much as I do!”

The songs, “Still Love Malibu” and “Wish You Could Stay” will be featured in the upcoming motion picture Natty Knocks which stars Danielle Harris along with horror legend Robert Englund. Dorff adds, “I’m super thrilled to have my songs “Wish You Could Stay” and “Still Love Malibu” in the film Natty Knocks.  I've never had my songs in a movie before, so I am extremely excited to see how they utilize my pop songs in a horror film. “Wish You Could Stay” was one of the first songs that I ever wrote and to have it in a film is an extra reminder to me to never give up on songs, even if you didn’t think it was your best when you first wrote it.”

Produced by Jason Mater, “Next To You” was written by Kaitlyn Dorff and Matteo Scher. 

Kaitlyn Dorff might be the youngest member of the multi-talented Dorff Family, but her time to make a name for herself is now. She is well on her way to reaching her career goals in the music and entertainment industry!

Daughter of songwriter Hall of Fame inductee and esteemed composer, Steve Dorff, sister of acclaimed actor Stephen Dorff and multi-award-winning songwriter Andrew Dorff. Kaitlyn was born and raised in Calabasas, California, and graduated from Belmont University with a degree in songwriting.  

Throughout Kaitlyn’s life, she has appeared in countless plays, musicals and has been singing since she was a young child.. Given her family background, she has maintained consistent exposure and involvement in the entertainment industry. Kaitlyn has been writing and recording numerous releases, most recently having two songs included in the upcoming motion picture Natty Knocks which will be in theaters July 21st, 2023. As well as having her new single “Next to You” released on July 14, 2023.

Kaitlyn Dorff’s music can be found on all streaming platforms. 

To presave Next To You, click HERE 



