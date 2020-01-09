KaiL Baxley Announces BENEATH THE BONES LP
Today, Singer-Songwriter KaiL Baxley has announced his upcoming LP, Beneath The Bones out March 6th via AntiFragile Music. The self-produced album was recorded at the late Elliot Smith's New Monkey Studios and United Studios in Los Angeles, California.
Baxley has shared two singles off of the new LP, lead single and title track, "Beneath The Bones," and "These Arms Are Open." "Beneath The Bones" has been in rotation on KCRW's "Morning Becomes Eclectic". Baxley has been featured on NPR's World Cafe, Huffington Post, PopMatters and achieved a spot on NPR's All Things Considered Top New Artist list. The upcoming LP is out later this year - stream the new singles now on all streaming platforms.
Listen to both songs below!
KaiL Baxley - Beneath The Bones TRACKLISTING
01. In Lieu Of
02. These Arms Are Open
03. Feelin About You
04. American Soul
05. Beneath the Bones
06. Stump Liquor
07. Born In The Flood
08. Shakedown Blues
09. The Pain
10. In A Woman's Eyes