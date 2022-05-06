Kai Wachi Teams Up With Calivania For Explosive New Single 'Eternity'

Making his way into the release trenches once more, Kai Wachi continues his EP rollout with yet another subsonic offering. Teaming up with anonymous talent Calivania, the duo unleash a soul-rendering soundscape with the powerful single 'Eternity'.

The latest from the dynamic DJ and producer follows directly on the heels of his April collaboration with Lexi Norton, 'All Your Lies'. Kai returns, giving fans another sneak peek into his upcoming EP, slated for release in June. Out now, 'Eternity' is available to stream across all platforms, via Kannibalen.

The latest offering from the rising talent serves as another jaw-dropping addition to Kai's sterling discography. 'Eternity' immediately kicks off with upbeat synths and with harmonious percussive elements paired with Calivania's euphonious vocals taking the focal point. The emotive and sultry lyrical style accompanied by Wachi's mesmerizing production technique effortlessly transport listeners to a euphoric soundscape.

Calivania's commanding vocal cut drives the sonic track building up to a melodic drop that explodes into a roller coaster of bass drenched sounds and stabbing glitch-like elements that persists throughout the duration of the track with unyielding intensity. 'Eternity' overflows with a raw soul-stirring energy, infiltrating the eardrums leaving fans with an exciting taste for what's to come in Kai's forthcoming EP.

Gearing up for his biggest year to date, Kai Wachi has hit the ground running in 2022 preparing for the next chapter of his musical journey. Further solidifying his position as one of the dominant rising acts in bass music, Wachi's latest offering serves as a first-rate demonstration of the creative power expected within the greatly awaited June release of his EP.

Praised for his sensational sound design and signature hip-hop elements, Kai Wachi has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in bass music since his debut. The Boise native has solidified himself as one of the most promising producers within the industry through his exhilarating productions and ability to fuse together different styles curating powerful hybrid creative works.

His emotionally driven musical capabilities and unique production techniques have garnered the support from the likes of Excision, NGHTMRE and many more. His stellar discography such as his debut album 'DEMIGOD', which includes collaborations with Famous Dex, Sullivan King, Grabbitz and more, have made him stand above the rest, mesmerizing fellow artists, fans and curators both at Apple Music and Spotify.

He's also collaborated with the likes of Dylan Matthew, PhaseOne and Apashe, as well as done official remixes for Excision, Tech N9ne, Svdden Death and Kannibalen label head trio Black Tiger Sex Machine. Wachi has been crowned as an MVP at festivals including Lost Lands, EDC Las Vegas, Paradiso and Wobbleland as well as become a mainstay on Kannibalen Records while touring alongside Black Tiger Sex Machine numerous times. With support from some of the greatest names in the industry and his groundbreaking music sensibilities, Kai Wachi continues to reach new heights advancing forth a new era of electronic music, leaving no ceiling to his future success.

Listen to the new single here: