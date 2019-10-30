KY Rapper Lougz Share First Single After Two-Year Hiatus

Fresh off a 2-year hiatus, Louisville, Kentucky native Lougz releases his first single and visual "Squinted," which arrives ahead of Lougz's upcoming project, Recluse, due out early 2020. The track was produced by Wvrly, with its accompanying video co-directed by Lougz and Jeris Johnson, who also shot the visual.

On the track, which offers a chilled vibe -- perfect for kicking back, lighting one or rolling down the windows and cruising the night, Lougz speaks about his years-long hiatus and catches us up on what's been going on -- including him being thrown a couple losses, and using his time away to learn from them and bounce back. In the visual, this is portrayed as we find the rapper meditating, then literally being chased by his demons, who "catch [him] slipping." By video end, he comes out meditation, feeling refreshed and ready to make his next move, his best.

Prior to his newest release, in 2018 the Kentucky rapper joined fellow Kentucky natives FORREST and Shloob for "Corleone," and in 2017, Lougz dropped his single "Faded," a remix to notable Montreal-based band HOMESHAKE. Also, he previously premiered "Too Friendly" with the coveted New York-based brand Mishka NYC in 2016.

Since a child, Lougz has explored his love for music. With a mother who held a position as a radio station DJ for the early part of his childhood, Lougz learned early-on about the inner workings at a station, and also all of the different genres of music played on-air every day.

As he grew older, Lougz's mother encouraged him to join a local, youth music group, where he actively participated and honed in on skills until the 6th grade. For Lougz, he finds inspiration in everything: movies, art, clothes, and life itself. He says, "Inspiration is all around us if you have the eye for it." As for influential inspirations, Lougz names Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, Earl Sweatshirt and Isaiah Rashad.





