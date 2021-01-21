KUU Release Official Video for 'We'll Always Have This Dance'

Mysterious trio KUU have unveiled the official video for their 2020 smash single 'We'll Always Have This Dance', out today 21st January.

Shot in an idyllic, sun-drenched location in Joshua Tree, California, the official video for 'We'll Always Have This Dance' sees KUU vocalist, dancer and activist, Shungudzo performing the track while channelling spiritual energy into her and her surroundings. Bringing the track to life in a meaningful, literal and captivating way, the video symbolises the various themes in the song by bridging the gap between the light, dark and rebirth. Wonderland Magazine added that: "Cutting between the sun-drenched desert and a dark mysterious building, the group give us a social distancing approved video that plays on the need for touch and brings the track to life."

As well as the new music video one of London's most exciting new producers TSHA, who was named BBC Radio 1's 'Future Artist' for January, has also just released her acid-tinged adaptation of 'We'll Always Have This Dance' which came out on January 15th.

This follows KUU's club-ready remix of chart-topper Dua Lipa's global smash 'Levitating' ft DaBaby, a rework that's racked up more than 2 million Spotify streams since its inception.

Like the best ideas, KUU took on a life of its own before they'd even had a chance to make any firm plans. Shungudzo, Alex Metric and Riton are mere conduits for a story that has already been written. "The project is one of the best and most exciting of the year" CULTR Mag mentioned last year, where feeling, intuition, vibe and energy are the driving force, leading to a series of original cuts and edits that are full of authenticity.

The slick, sunkissed video for 'We'll Always Have This Dance' beautifully complements the uplifting vibe of the track and is available to stream everywhere now.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Henry James & Edgar Daniel