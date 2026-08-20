KSDS to Present Miles Davis Centennial Celebration in San Diego

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KSDS is presenting a Miles Davis centennial celebration titled Milestones, a three-day event featuring 16 concerts, rare films and panel discussions at the Wyndham Bayside Hotel, August 21-23.

According to the announcement, the program is built to trace the complete arc of Miles Davis's career, covering bebop through Birth of the Cool, the Prestige years, Kind of Blue, the Second Great Quintet, and the electric era. The lineup was assembled to include musicians who played the charts of Miles or absorbed them directly from the people who did, with the announcement stating that they are 'not performing note-for-note recreations' but 'interpreting this music the way it was always meant to live: reimagined, in the room, in real time.'

The hotel booking deadline has been extended to August 7, giving attendees additional time to secure a stay before rooms and festival seating fill up. Seats are assigned in registration order, so earlier bookings are tied to better seating views across all three days.

Click here for hotel reservations

Lineup

Taking the stage: Charles McPherson, Jon Faddis, Nicholas Payton, Jeremy Pelt, Terrell Stafford, Gilbert Castellanos, Ernie Watts, Bobby Watson, Kenny Washington, Eric Reed, Gerry Gibbs, Loren Schoenberg, the KSDS Jazz Orchestra, and more, each placed exactly where their own musical history intersects with Miles's.

Event Details

Dates: August 21-23

Venue: Wyndham Bayside Hotel, San Diego, CA

Full VIP All-Access Registration: $450 (KSDS members) / $500 (non-members), gets priority assigned seating to all concerts.

Platinum Front Row: $750, limited to 40 seats.

Individual concerts, film showings and panel discussions: starting at just $10.00

Reserve seats at https://jazz88.org

Ken Poston, KSDS Station Manager, said, 'See you on the Bay.'

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