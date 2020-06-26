KITTY Releases CHARM AND MIRROR EP

KITTY has released her new album Charm and Mirror via her own label Pretty Wavvy. Kitty's last album Rose Gold debuted at #9 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart and garnered attention from outlets including Pitchfork, NYLON, FADER, Noisey, The Daily Dot and Brooklyn Vegan.

Kitty broke out on the scene with a unique combination of hip-hop and dance that immediately resonated with fans. Her viral video for "Okay Cupid", which has nearly topped 2 million views, was immediately followed by her collaboration with Riff Raff, "Orion's Belt", easily surpassing 3 million views. Stream KITTY's "Charm and Mirror" online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzqPoPjeiJc

Last fall, Kitty announced the formation of her own label Pretty Wavvy as a home for both herself and artists like The Pom-Poms (comprised of Kitty & her husband Ricky Eat Acid's EDM band), GFOTY, Ricky Eat Acid, Pinky Swear, onlytom, and Lynden Rook. Pretty Wavvy is a label and artist collective, providing creative types the sanctuary to develop without the pressure of major label politics.

