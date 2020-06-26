KITTY Releases CHARM AND MIRROR EP

KITTY Releases CHARM AND MIRROR EP

KITTY has released her new album Charm and Mirror via her own label Pretty Wavvy. Kitty's last album Rose Gold debuted at #9 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart and garnered attention from outlets including Pitchfork, NYLON, FADER, Noisey, The Daily Dot and Brooklyn Vegan.

Kitty broke out on the scene with a unique combination of hip-hop and dance that immediately resonated with fans. Her viral video for "Okay Cupid", which has nearly topped 2 million views, was immediately followed by her collaboration with Riff Raff, "Orion's Belt", easily surpassing 3 million views. Stream KITTY's "Charm and Mirror" online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzqPoPjeiJc

Last fall, Kitty announced the formation of her own label Pretty Wavvy as a home for both herself and artists like The Pom-Poms (comprised of Kitty & her husband Ricky Eat Acid's EDM band), GFOTY, Ricky Eat Acid, Pinky Swear, onlytom, and Lynden Rook. Pretty Wavvy is a label and artist collective, providing creative types the sanctuary to develop without the pressure of major label politics.


