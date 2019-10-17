KITTY Announces PRETTY WAVVY Label; First Signings And Launch Events Detailed

KITTY, whose 'Rose Gold' album debuted at #9 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart earlier this year, has announced the formation of PRETTY WAVVY. Formed in partnership with Regime Music Group, Pretty Wavvy will not only be the new worldwide home for Kitty and her various projects but will also actively sign and develop artists worldwide.

Kitty comments "When I first started working in music, I spent a lot of time and energy trying to fit into a world that confused me. Eventually, I decided to refocus that effort on creating things that bring me joy. I began to notice a bigger world, filled with people like me; visual and musical artists with little regard for what the industry wants us to be.

"Pretty Wavvy exists on the notion that creators deserve full ownership and control of their creations, and that artists should never feel trapped or beholden to a higher power. With those principles in mind, we're building an inclusive community and creating a platform for unique artists with extraordinary goals."

Today, Pretty Wavvy is proud to announce its initial artistic slate. You can witness the birth of Pretty Wavvy by clicking here: https://youtu.be/_W92N3HoWQs

Kitty - Effective Monday, October 21st, Kitty's complete discography will now available across all streaming platforms. This includes: Haha, I'm Sorry (2011), D.A.I.S.Y. Rage (2013), Impatiens (2014), Frostbite + The Remixes (2015), Miami Garden Club (2017) and Rose Gold (2019). A new project from Kitty is expected in Spring 2020.

ThePom-Poms-The rave-pop art project from Kitty and Ricky Eat Acid released their self-titled debut last year. The follow-up, titled 'I Was On The News,' will be available onFriday, December 6thwith the title track premiering on Thursday,November 7th.

GFOTY - British club queen GFOTY (Girlfriend of the Year) is currently finishing her next project, which is expected in early 2020.

PinkySwear - Brooklyn pop powerhouse Pinky Swear, who previously released the album 'Magenta Agenda' under the name Effie Liu, has reinvented herself and returns with a new EP due this winter. Lead single "Winning Team" is out onFriday, November 22nd.

onlytom - Los Angeles producer and DJ onlytom burst onto the scene earlier this year with the release of 'ONLY' on Japan's Trekkie Trax. Now, they are working on the follow-up, due in Spring 2020.

Ricky Eat Acid - Sam Ray's celebrated ambient project, most recently signed to Terrible Records, is currently putting the finishing touches on an LP expected this winter and a follow-up that will come in early 2020.

To kick things off, two PRETTY WAVVY Pep-Rallies have been announced in New York and Los Angeles. Featuring performances from The Pom-Poms, Kitty, Ricky Eat Acid, Pinky Swear, onlytom and other special surprises, these events are must-see, and tickets are available now.

Pretty Wavvy 2019 Pep-Rallies

Thurs, November 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayfair Hotel (FREE SHOW) - Reserve Tickets: https://fanlink.to/prettywavvypeprally

Weds, November 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Tickets:https://bit.ly/2J0NfCF

For more information, visit: www.prettywavvy.com





