KING TUFF Shares New Single 'Tell Me'

Their new album will be released on January 27.

Jan. 11, 2023  

King Tuff shares "Tell Me," the third single from his anticipated new album, Smalltown Stardust, out January 27th via Sub Pop. The pop gem, which features backing vocals from the album's co-writer and co-producer SASAMI, perfectly encapsulates Kyle Thomas' knack for melody and songwriting prowess.

"Almost every song in the world is about love, yet somehow there's still not enough love songs," says Thomas. "And if you took all the love songs in the world and added them to all the love songs that haven't been written yet, well, there still wouldn't be enough. There's always room for more love and there's always room for more love songs. Love is an endless well, you can do love songs about people, nature, passion, frustration, animals, joy, madness. Most of my songs are love songs, and I like it that way. But I'm still not satisfied! I want more! I want more love! And I want you to have more love! So here's 'Tell Me,' a love song."

Smalltown Stardust is "an album about love and nature and youth," Thomas explains. It's a spiritual, tender and ultimately joyous record that might come as a shock to those with only a passing knowledge of the artist's back catalog, as evidenced by the album's new single "Tell Me." On Smalltown Stardust, Thomas takes us on his journey to a place where past and present collide, where he can be a dreamer in love with all that he sees. Images of his youth abound.

King Tuff's 2023 North American tour kicks off March 1st in San Diego, CA and wraps April 7th at Joshua Tree, CA with a show at Pappy and Harriets. All dates below.

SMALLTOWN STARDUST TOUR DATES:

March 1 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

March 3 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

March 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

March 6 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

March 7 Vancouver, BC @ The Wise

March 8 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

March 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

March 11 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

March 15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

March 17 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

March 18 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

March 19 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

March 21 Washington, DC @ DC9

March 22 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

March 23 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

March 24 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

March 25 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

March 28 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

March 29 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

March 31 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

April 1 Minneapolis, MN @ The Turf Club

April 3 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

April 5 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 6 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

April 7 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

