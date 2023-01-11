KING TUFF Shares New Single 'Tell Me'
Their new album will be released on January 27.
King Tuff shares "Tell Me," the third single from his anticipated new album, Smalltown Stardust, out January 27th via Sub Pop. The pop gem, which features backing vocals from the album's co-writer and co-producer SASAMI, perfectly encapsulates Kyle Thomas' knack for melody and songwriting prowess.
"Almost every song in the world is about love, yet somehow there's still not enough love songs," says Thomas. "And if you took all the love songs in the world and added them to all the love songs that haven't been written yet, well, there still wouldn't be enough. There's always room for more love and there's always room for more love songs. Love is an endless well, you can do love songs about people, nature, passion, frustration, animals, joy, madness. Most of my songs are love songs, and I like it that way. But I'm still not satisfied! I want more! I want more love! And I want you to have more love! So here's 'Tell Me,' a love song."
Smalltown Stardust is "an album about love and nature and youth," Thomas explains. It's a spiritual, tender and ultimately joyous record that might come as a shock to those with only a passing knowledge of the artist's back catalog, as evidenced by the album's new single "Tell Me." On Smalltown Stardust, Thomas takes us on his journey to a place where past and present collide, where he can be a dreamer in love with all that he sees. Images of his youth abound.
King Tuff's 2023 North American tour kicks off March 1st in San Diego, CA and wraps April 7th at Joshua Tree, CA with a show at Pappy and Harriets. All dates below.
SMALLTOWN STARDUST TOUR DATES:
March 1 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
March 3 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
March 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
March 6 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
March 7 Vancouver, BC @ The Wise
March 8 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
March 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
March 11 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
March 15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
March 17 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
March 18 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
March 19 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
March 21 Washington, DC @ DC9
March 22 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
March 23 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
March 24 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall
March 25 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church
March 28 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
March 29 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
March 31 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
April 1 Minneapolis, MN @ The Turf Club
April 3 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar
April 5 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
April 6 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
April 7 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's
Photo Credit: Wyndham Garnett