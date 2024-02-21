KID BLOOM Releases New EP 'Inner Light Phase 1'

The Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist Kid Bloom (Lennon Kloser) drops his new EP, Inner Light Phase 1 via Position Music. He teased the EP with lead track “Dead Butterflies,” an acoustic guitar-flecked, groovy pop song. It saw support from Alternative Press (read their Q&A here), MXDWN, and more.

This past weekend Kid Bloom celebrated the release of Inner Light Phase 1 with a record release show in Los Angeles at El Rey. Playing to a sold-out crowd was the perfect way to kick off his “Inner Light” tour, his biggest North American tour to date. The run picks up again on February 23 in Phoenix and also includes a stop at New York City's Gramercy Theater on March 9 before concluding in Pomona, CA on March 30.

During it, he'll finally have the chance to perform the new material in front of audiences for the first time after having spent the better part of the past year in the studio. “I'm equally as nervous as I am excited,” he says. “But that's what makes these songs feel so emotional and true.” Tickets are on-sale here and all dates are listed below.

Tickets are on-sale here and all dates are listed below. Kid Bloom will follow up the tour with a set at this year's Wonderfront Festival in San Diego, CA on May 11.

Inner Light marks the follow up to 2023's Shaky Knees EP which MXDWN called "a remarkably energizing and lively album… (it) will leave listeners hooked." That release featured the singles “Walk With Me” and “Sparkle,” with the former quickly surpassing 1.5M million total streams to date.

Kid Bloom “Inner Light” tour

2/23 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

2/25 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

2/27 - Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX

2/28 - Cambridge Room at House of Blues - Dallas - Dallas, TX

2/29 - The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues - Houston - Houston, TX

3/2 - The Masquerade - Purgatory - Atlanta, GA

3/3 - The End - Nashville, TN

3/7 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

3/8 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

3/9 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

3/10 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

3/12 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

3/14 - Amsterdam Music Hall - St. Paul, MN

3/16 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

3/18 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

3/20 - Treefort Fest - Boise, ID

3/23 - Vancouver, BC

3/24 - Victoria, BC

3/27 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA

3/29 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

3/30 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

Photo by Diego Andrade