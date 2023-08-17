K.Flay Drops 'Irish Goodbye' Featuring Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes

K.Flay has joined forces with Pierce the Veil’s Vic Fuentes for new single “Irish Goodbye” – out today. It’s the latest to be released in advance of K.Flay’s forthcoming new studio album MONO – due out September 15th via Giant Music.

“Irish Goodbye” is the album’s heaviest and hardest-hitting track, an intimately detailed portrait of choosing self-preservation over succumbing to possibly toxic desire. “I was screaming in the demo to that song and eventually I realized, ‘I have a friend who screams professionally, so maybe I should get him on this,’” Flaherty recalls.

“Irish Goodbye” follow’s the electrifying “Shy” single, which was released in June with news of MONO, and the LP’s riveting guitar-driven lead single “Raw Raw” released in April just ahead of her co-headlining tour of the US with grandson.

MONO is the LA based, Illinois born artist, producer, and songwriter’s fifth full-length studio album and first since waking up one morning at the end of August 2022 with total hearing loss in her right ear—a freak occurrence her doctors deemed permanent, leading her to question whether she’d ever make music again.

“For a while it was upsetting to even listen to music, so at some point I had to ask myself, ‘Can I still do this? Do I still want to?’” says the musician otherwise known as Kristine Flaherty. But soon after returning to the studio and resuming work on MONO, K.Flay found her sense of purpose profoundly renewed.

“I felt an urgency I hadn’t experienced in quite some time,” she reveals. “It was like this massive sensory change had put me back into a beginner’s mind, where I felt so free but also compelled to put everything I had into making the record great.”

K.Flay co-produced MONO and enlisted Paul Meany (Twenty One Pilots, Shania Twain, MUTEMATH) to executive produce. The 14-song project mines the depths of her psyche to uncover essential truths about the pain of loss and the power of transformation.

The album is her first for Giant Music and in many ways marks the start of a new era for the relentlessly boundary-pushing artist who first started rapping and writing songs on a lark while attending Stanford University in the early 2000s.

K.Flay released her debut album Life as a Dog in 2014 and achieved her first major breakthrough with the follow-up LP, 2017’s major label debut Every Where Is Some Where and it’s iconic smash single “Blood in the Cut.” Over the years she’s lent her talents to collaborations with Fitz and the Tantrums, Bishop Briggs, Tom Morello, Louis the Child, Kaskade, Walk the Moon, Imagine Dragons, grandson, The Regrettes, Two Feet, MisterWives, and more. Whether working on her own music or with others, K.Flay’s output remains rooted in her undeniable lyrical skills, an element she attributes to her innate love of language and its infinite possibilities.

In addition to releasing her first new music of 2023 with MONO singles “Irish Goodbye,” “Shy,” and “Raw Raw,” fans can also now check out “T-Rex” – an original song K.Flay wrote and recorded for Netflix’s groundbreaking new animated film Nimona. Plus, you can catch her on tour in the EU and UK this fall following MONO’s September 15th release – confirmed dates below and the most up-to-date info here.

UK / EU Tour Dates

Sept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, Poland

Sept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany

Sept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech Republic

Sept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, Germany

Sept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, Austria

Sept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, Germany

Oct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UK

Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK