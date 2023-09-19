K.Flay Announces 'MONO: Live in Stereo' March 2024 North American Tour

K.Flay is on tour now in the EU/UK.

Sep. 19, 2023

K.Flay announces her MONO: Live in Stereo 2024 North American Headline Tour today. The March run is a series of underplays in seven major cities with each stop featuring two intimate nights in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco. The tour is in support of her new full-length studio album MONO – which came out on Friday, September 15th via her new deal with Giant Music.

The multi-platinum, 2x Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter and producer is currently on the road in the EU and UK and will be joining Arkells in Canada for a few dates in November, before setting her sights on 2024 and her MONO: Live in Stereo tour.

MONO is the fifth full-length for the LA based, Illinois born K.Flay who first started rapping and writing songs on a lark while attending Standford University in the early 2000’s. It’s also her first album since going completely and suddenly deaf in her right ear at the end of last summer – an occurrence her doctors deemed permanent.

The 14-song project mines the depths of her psyche to uncover essential truths about the pain of loss and the power of transformation. She credits her massive sensory change with giving her a new perspective while writing and recording music, essentially putting her back into a beginner’s mind. K.Flay co-produced MONO and enlisted Paul Meany (Twenty One Pilots, Shania Twain) to executive produce.

K.Flay released her debut album Life as a Dog in 2014 and achieved her first major breakthrough with the follow-up LP, 2017’s major label debut Every Where Is Some Where and its iconic smash single “Blood in the Cut.”

Over the years she’s lent her talents to collaborations with Fitz and the Tantrums, Bishop Briggs, Tom Morello, Louis the Child, Kaskade, Walk the Moon, Imagine Dragons, grandson, The Regrettes, Two Feet, MisterWives, and penned original music for Tomb Raider (2018), Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020) and Netflix’s Nimona (2023).

Her music has also been featured in countless TV shows, movies, video games, and advertisements including spots with HBO’s Bojack Horseman, Showtime’s Billions and The L Word, EA’s Madden NFL, FIFA, The Sims, and Need for Speed, League of Legends (Riot Games), 13 Reasons Why (Netflix), Peloton, Nissan, E3, Teen Wolf (MTV), Scream Queens (FOX), CW's The 100, Batwoman, and Riverdale, Animal Kingdom (TNT), and films Fifty Shades Darker, Taken, Molly's Game, Assassination Nation, Urban Decay, Like a Boss, and more.

Whether working on her own music or with others, K.Flay’s output remains rooted in her undeniable lyrical skills, an element she attributes to her innate love of language and its infinite possibilities.

K.Flay is on tour now in the EU/UK, all confirmed live dates are below, and for the most up-to-date info via https://www.kflay.com/.

UK / EU Tour Dates:

Sept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, Poland
Sept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany
Sept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech Republic
Sept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, Germany
Sept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, Austria
Sept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, Germany
Oct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UK
Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK

Canadian Dates with Arkells:

Nov 9 @ Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ontario
Nov 10 @ Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario
Nov 11 @ Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario

2024 North American Headline Tour:

March 6 + 7 @ The Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA
March 9 + 10 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY
March 12 + 13 @ Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON
March 15 + 16 @ Chop Shop in Chicago, IL
March 19 + 20 @ Marquis Theater in Denver, CO
March 24 + 25 @ Madame Lou’s in Seattle, WA
March 27 + 28 @ Independent in San Francisco, CA

Photo by Danielle Ernst


Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

