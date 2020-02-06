K.C. Clifford to Release Self-Titled Album

In the eight years since K.C. Clifford released her last album, a lot has changed -- but the biggest change remains within. Clifford's self-titled seventh album, out tomorrow, February 7, is her unbecoming. She's letting go of the things that no longer serve her, both within herself and outside of herself, too.

K.C. Clifford is about coming into your own, and celebrating all of the pieces it takes to get there. The work there is to do, the unexpected events along the way, and finally, eventually, celebrating what's there.

Within the twelve tracks on K.C. Clifford, she and co-writer Dan Walker approach topics that resonate deeply with Clifford. Both "Ophelia" and "No More Living Small" dive into letting go of the parts of ourselves that no longer serve us. Parade Magazine noted the latter is "a soulful challenge to claim her space in every way. Clifford's emotional delivery and insightful lyrics and uplifting melody create an inspiring soundtrack for empowerment."

"Salt" is about empathy; looking past the differences we have with the ones we love, and accepting them for who they are. American Songwriter called the track "a potent message of compassion."

Glide Magazine noted a "rawness and an intimacy to the tone in her vocals" on "You Couldn't Stay," which centers around loss and grief.

"Call of Love" and "Rise Up" discuss social justice, humanity and inclusion. "Music In Our Souls," the first song on the album, is all about rehumanization and the crisis of connection.

A lifelong vocalist, K.C. spent her childhood devouring the music her father listened to; a bluegrass musician and original member of Mountain Smoke, his large vinyl collection includes a 45 for every hit from the years 1955 to 1965, along with many others. Her father took a break from music to provide for their family, but music remained an important part of both of their lives. There, in his study, she learned names like Simon and Garfunkel, Carole King, The Beatles and Smokey Robinson, not to mention The Supremes, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder.

Clifford told The Vinyl District: "I would have traded all the money, trips, and toys in the world to feel a constant closeness with my dad when I was little....But what that little girl who was longing for more of her Daddy couldn't see from where she stood is this: He did give me the world when he dropped the needle on those records, and taught me to sing along in harmony. He did pass down his most treasured thing. The connection we share around music shaped my story, and he will always be the opening to the soundtrack of my life."

Clifford's new record draws from those early influences, creating a blend of everything from gospel to '80s pop. The three-time Woody Guthrie Award-winning singer-songwriter has been making records since 2000, but this album marks the first time she has released an album based entirely around piano.

"I am more myself than I've ever been in all my 45 years," Clifford says. "It's a shedding of the things I put on to hide and mask, so desperate for belonging. I need less of that every day."

K.C. Clifford Track Listing:

1. Music in Our Souls

2. Let's Go Back

3. Just in Case

4. Call of Love

5. One Good Reason

6. No More Living Small

7. You Couldn't Stay

8. Rise Up

9. Worth the Wait

10. You and Me

11. Ophelia

12. Salt





