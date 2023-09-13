KATE BOLLINGER Shares New Single 'You At Home'

Kate Bollinger returns today with “You At Home,” a new single written and recorded in collaboration with Dave Longstreth of Dirty Projectors. It's the latest in a string of standalone singles following her 2022 Ghostly debut EP, Look at it in the Light.

“Dave and I wrote this song together during one of my first visits to LA. I've loved his band Dirty Projectors for a long time, so it was kind of a dream to play music with him,” says Bollinger. “We wrote and recorded it simultaneously the day we got together and added some extra things almost exactly a year later: more guitars, house-keys percussion, my clogs walking down the steps.”

Now based in Los Angeles, the Virginia-born songwriter has split time between recording new material, contributing to friend's projects (Drugdealer, Paul Cherry), and touring (with Faye Webster, Tennis, and others). Touring for Bollinger and her band continues this fall throughout the U.S. with headline dates, as well as a tour supporting Liz Phair’s 30th-anniversary Exile in Guyville tour in November and December. All dates below, tickets are available now.

In "You At Home," her folk-pop style merges with the signature sound of an artist she's long admired. They made the recording with an up-close, at-home, collage-like feel, capturing natural sounds, like house keys and clogs walking on steps.

The song comes with a music video directed by Nikki Milan Houston and shot on 16mm; a 1940s-style surrealist collage of vignettes. Surrounded by vaguely religious imagery, Bollinger dances between black and white and saturated color, through a haunting and bewildering fever dream with the whimsy and absurdity of films like Věra Chytilová’s Daisies.

TOUR DATES:

9.28 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room ^

9.29 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor ^

9.29 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory @ The Masquerade ^

10.01 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records ^

10.03 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's ^

10.04 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ^

10.06 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee ^

10.07 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ^

10.08 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's 20 Lanes ^

10.10 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^

10.11 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's ^

10.12 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

10.13 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis ^

11.03 - Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater ~

11.04 - Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotel ~

11.05 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ~

12.04 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Magnolia ~

12.05 - Omaha, NE @ Holland Center ~

12.07 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo Satate Theatre ~

12.08 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ~

12.09 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Clevaland Masonic ~

^ w/ Sam Burton

~ support for Liz Phair

Photo Credit: Nikki Milan Houston