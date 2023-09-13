KATE BOLLINGER Shares New Single 'You At Home'

It's the latest in a string of standalone singles following her 2022 Ghostly debut EP, Look at it in the Light.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

KATE BOLLINGER Shares New Single 'You At Home'

Kate Bollinger returns today with “You At Home,” a new single written and recorded in collaboration with Dave Longstreth of Dirty Projectors. It's the latest in a string of standalone singles following her 2022 Ghostly debut EP, Look at it in the Light.

“Dave and I wrote this song together during one of my first visits to LA. I've loved his band Dirty Projectors for a long time, so it was kind of a dream to play music with him,” says Bollinger. “We wrote and recorded it simultaneously the day we got together and added some extra things almost exactly a year later: more guitars, house-keys percussion, my clogs walking down the steps.”

Now based in Los Angeles, the Virginia-born songwriter has split time between recording new material, contributing to friend's projects (Drugdealer, Paul Cherry), and touring (with Faye Webster, Tennis, and others). Touring for Bollinger and her band continues this fall throughout the U.S. with headline dates, as well as a tour supporting Liz Phair’s 30th-anniversary Exile in Guyville tour in November and December. All dates below, tickets are available now

In "You At Home," her folk-pop style merges with the signature sound of an artist she's long admired. They made the recording with an up-close, at-home, collage-like feel, capturing natural sounds, like house keys and clogs walking on steps.

The song comes with a music video directed by Nikki Milan Houston and shot on 16mm; a 1940s-style surrealist collage of vignettes. Surrounded by vaguely religious imagery, Bollinger dances between black and white and saturated color, through a haunting and bewildering fever dream with the whimsy and absurdity of films like Věra Chytilová’s Daisies. 

TOUR DATES:

9.28 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room ^

9.29 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor ^

9.29 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory @ The Masquerade ^

10.01 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records ^

10.03 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's ^

10.04 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ^

10.06 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee ^

10.07 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ^

10.08 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's 20 Lanes ^

10.10 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^

10.11 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's ^

10.12 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

10.13 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis ^

11.03 - Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater ~

11.04 - Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotel ~

11.05 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ~

12.04 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Magnolia ~

12.05 - Omaha, NE @ Holland Center ~

12.07 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo Satate Theatre ~

12.08 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ~

12.09 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Clevaland Masonic ~

^  w/ Sam Burton 

~ support for Liz Phair

Photo Credit: Nikki Milan Houston




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 GUTS World Tour Dates Photo
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Produced by Live Nation, the massive global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday 23rd February in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with stops across North America and Europe, including Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and many more before wrapping up with back-to-back shows on Tuesday 13th August.

2
Fatboy Slim’s You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby 25th Anniversary Edition Sets Relea Photo
Fatboy Slim’s 'You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby' 25th Anniversary Edition Sets Release

2023 marks twenty-five years since the release of the album that spawned era-defining singles “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin,” “Praise You” and “Right Here Right Now.” You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby reached number one in the UK album charts, broke the US Billboard Top 40, created a global superstar.

3
Fourth Born Releases New Single Almost Happiness Photo
Fourth Born Releases New Single 'Almost Happiness'

Alternative artist Fourth Born has returned with his latest single, 'About Happiness,' OUT NOW.

4
Lily Hart To Release New Single Internalize This Month Photo
Lily Hart To Release New Single 'Internalize' This Month

Indie singer/songwriter Lily Hain is back again with her newest single, 'Internalize,' set for release on September 15th.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'
Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas ConcertsIngrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas Concerts
Billy Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In NovemberBilly Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In November
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour DatesOlivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Videos

Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video Video
Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
SIX