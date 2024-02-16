KAH Releases New Single 'Tell Me Who I Am'

Off the heels of their hit "The Hive", Americana's rising star KAH greets the new year with strength and vulnerability in her highly anticipated single "Tell Me Who I Am". In the heart of a melodic revelation, "Tell Me Who I Am," invites listeners on an introspective journey, weaving questions that resonate deeply with the human spirit. The self-love anthem stems from KAH's own coming out story, embracing the ways in which queerness makes the world a more colorful place. The thought-provoking track unlocks the door to personal transformation, where change is the catalyst for self-discovery.

In her own quest for identity, lead vocalist Hanne urges listeners to explore the uncharted depths within themselves. The track is not just a song, but an experience. Beneath the constant beats, audiences will discover melancholic harmonies and intricate lyrics that convey a message from within, inspiring listeners to wear their most personal selves with pride. This single marks a significant milestone for KAH, as members Hanne and Patrick not only wrote but also produced and recorded the song independently - a first for the talented duo. "Tell Me Who I Am" is not just a song; it's a new beginning, a reunion with oneself that feels like reconnecting with an old friend after a long absence.

"Once you've found it," says KAH, "be prepared to meet someone you didn't expect to meet - yourself."

With an illustrious history that includes performances with Hollywood composer James Newton Howard, support for renowned acts like The Hooters and Roger Hodgson, and a win in the Big Stage Contest by Radio Station SWR1, Kah is undoubtedly an artist on the rise. Kah has was invited as an official showcase artist at the Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City in 2023 and debuted in the US, including a performance at the Virginia Women's Festival. The future is bright for Kah, and their music promises to touch hearts and inspire minds.



