KACEY JOHANSING Releases New Album 'Year Away'

It was released on the label she runs alongside Real Estate's Alex Bleeker.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Kacey Johansing releases her new album, Year Away, via Night Bloom Records – the label she runs alongside Real Estate's Alex Bleeker.

Year Away traverses uncharted emotional landscapes brought upon by intense loss and isolation Johansing experienced in early 2020. A longtime touring member of Hand Habits and Fruit Bats, and a crucial collaborator in the flourishing Los Angeles folk scene, the  Los Angeles singer-songwriter turned inward as her phone went silent.

“I felt like a metamorphosis happened during that time. There was a lot of personal growth and healing” she recalls. 

Leading up to the album's release, Johansing shared early singles “Last Drop” – an instant classic that puts Johansing's knack for pop melodies and sparkling production over a driving rhythm section; “Not the Same” a lush mellotron backed arrangement about changing relationships; and “Old Friend” which opens with an aching melody set to stark piano chords before blossoming with swooning production flourishes that recall the best of Harry Nilsson.

To celebrate the release, Johansing will be supporting Tim Heidecker & Fred Armisen at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles on Nov 4th. Watch her performance on Heidecker's Office Hours HERE

Photo by Aubrey Trinnaman



