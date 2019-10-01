K-Pop Superstars SEVENTEEN Announce Return To North America For 'Ode To You' World Tour

South Korean boy band and K-Pop stars SEVENTEEN announce their return to North America for their Ode To You World Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive 8-city North American run will kick off January 10th, 2020 in New Jersey with stops in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Mexico City, Los Angeles and San Jose before wrapping January 23rd in Seattle. Venues for the North American dates will be announced soon.

To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 20th at 10PM local for the Verified

Fan presale HERE. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday, October 22nd at 4PM local time through Thursday, October 24th at 10PM local time. Full routing and onsale information for the general public to follow.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member group that consists of 3 units: Hip-hop, Vocal, and Performance. Along with their debut in 2015 with their first mini album, <17 CARAT>, the group gained much attention from the public and was soon identified as super rookies. As the members began participating in the production of their own music, they grew to be known as "self-producing idols." The 3 different units each exhibit their own distinct charm and color, but when they all come together to perform as one group, SEVENTEEN, the synergy multiplies; instantly captivating fans throughout the world.

In September SEVENTEEN released their 3rd studio album, An Ode, which became the groups best-selling album to date. The Ode To You World Tour kicked off in Seoul with 3 sold out shows at Olympic Gymnastics Arena.

The 2020 North American dates are the first in the market since their first world tour, Diamond Edge in 2017.

SEVENTEEN earned a number 1 single on Billboard's K-Pop 100 Chart and 4 top 10 hits, as well as reaching number 2 on the Billboard Social 50 Chart, with 25 songs in the World Digital Song Sales Charts, 16 of which are in the Top 10.

SEVENTEEN 2020 ODE TO YOU NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

DATE CITY

Fri Jan 10 New Jersey

Sun Jan 12 Chicago

Tue Jan 14 Dallas

Wed Jan 15 Houston

Fri Jan 17 Mexico City

Sun Jan 19 Los Angeles

Tue Jan 21 San Jose

Thu Jan 23 Seattle





