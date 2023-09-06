K-Pop Spotlight: SM Entertainment's New Boy Group RIIZE Makes Debut With 'Get a Guitar'

RIIZE released their debut single on September 4, 2023.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

K-Pop Spotlight
Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight
K-Pop Spotlight: SM Entertainment's New Boy Group RIIZE Makes Debut With 'Get a Guitar'

RIIZE, the new K-Pop boy group from SM Entertainment, has made their official debut with single album 'Get a Guitar'! The title track was released alongside pre-debut single 'Memories'.

RIIZE is already breaking records, recently becoming the fastest K-Pop group to hit 1 million followers on Instagram, just four days after their account was launched.

The group has especially gained popularity not only due to their talent and catchy music, but thanks to established fanbases for members Sungchan and Shotaro, who previously were members of SM's juggernaut group, NCT.

Watch the 'Get A Guitar' Music Video:

The title track was released alongside pre-debut single 'Memories'. 'Memories' is described as 'an anthemic hip-hop hybrid track with a drum and bass-infused chorus, propelled by the group’s soaring vocals. The song serves as the perfect introduction to RIIZE, with the boys singing about chasing their dreams and creating memories together.'

Watch the 'Memories' Music Video:

Listen to the 'Get A Guitar' Album:

Who Are RIIZE?

RIIZE, under SM Entertainment is made up of 7 members, Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Last month, they made their live debut on stage at the iconic Crypto.com Arena for KCON LA in front of thousands of fans. 

The group name RIIZE combines two words – “rise,” symbolizing growth, and “realize” representing achievements – which together encapsulate the idea of a team that grows as one while achieving their dreams. 

It was recently announced that the group's fandom will be called BRIIZE, by default after the previously-voted name SUNZ was deemed unfit. 

RIIZE made their official debut on September 4, 2023.



