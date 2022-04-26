K-Pop Spotlight: Monsta X Has Us Falling in 'LOVE' With 11th Mini Album 'Shape of Love'

Click Here for More Articles on K-Pop Spotlight

Monsta X made a comeback today, April 26, with their 11th mini album, Shape of Love, featuring the title track "LOVE".

The album was originally set to drop on April 11, but was delayed due to members testing positive for COVID-19.

LOVE features funky beats akin to Monsta X's recent style in tracks such as Gambler and You Problem, their latest release from their 2021 English album The Dreaming.

LOVE Music Video

Shape of Love Tracklist LOVE

Burning Up (feat. R3HAB)

Breathe

Wildfire

사랑한다

AND Listen to Shape of Love Who are Monsta X?

Monsta X was formed through the reality survival show No.Mercy, created by Starship Entertainment. The group debuted with seven members, but is now composed of six, including Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. Former member Wonho left the group in October 2019.

Monsta X debuted on May 14, 2015 with their first EP Trespass, with its title track of the same name. Since 2019, six of the group's Korean albums had been certified platinum by the Korea Music Content Association. In February 2020, Monsta X's first English album All About Luv ranked number five on the US Billboard 200 and number seven on the US Rolling Stone Top 200.

What's Next For Monsta X?

The group's highly-anticipated, and much-delayed 2022 No Limit US Tour will kick off in New York on May 21.

2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR

일정 안내 pic.twitter.com/4ZIb1fkGvk - 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) January 21, 2022

The full list of tour dates are as follows:

May 21 - New York, NY

May 24 - Fairfax, VA

May 26 - Detroit, MI

May 28 - Chicago, IL

June 1 - Sunrise, FL

June 4 - Atlanta, GA

June 6 - Fort Worth, TX

June 8 - Phoenix, AZ

June 11 - Los Angeles, CA

Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster here.