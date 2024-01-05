K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'

RIIZE members Shotaro and Wonbin also participated in creating the choreography for the song's chorus.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

K-Pop Spotlight
Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight
K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'

SM's newest rookie boy group RIIZE is back again with a new single, "Love 119"!  The song, described as an emotional pop track, features a catchy chanting chorus, coupled with piano riffs, rich, expressive vocals, and bright energy.

RIIZE members Shotaro and Wonbin also participated in creating the choreography for the song's chorus.

"Love 119" follows the group's last single "Talk Saxy", the fan-favorite "Get A Guitar", and pre-debut release "Memories".

Watch the "Love 119" Music Video:

Stream "Love 119" on Spotify:

About RIIZE

RIIZE - made up of SHOTARO, EUNSEOK, SUNGCHAN, WONBIN,, SOHEE, and ANTON - already taking the industry by storm since their debut in September last year. The group has hit #1 on iTunes Top Songs Chart in 7 regions and ranked within Top 10 in 20 regions worldwide. Finishing 2023 with an exciting announcement of their house ambassadorship for Louis Vuitton, multiple awards including New Artist of the Year at the Melon Music Awards 2023 and Rookie of the Year at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards, and appearances on year-end round-ups by Billboard, Grammy.com, NME, and more, RIIZE is poised as ones-to-watch for 2024. 

Focusing on authenticity and relatability, RIIZE forges a deep connection with their ever-growing fanbase by sharing their down-to-earth personalities and humble moments at the start of their new journey. The group name RIIZE combines two words – “rise,” symbolizing growth, and “realize” representing achievements – which together encapsulate the idea of a team that grows as one while achieving their dreams. The exceptional members all possess both talent and visual appeal. With each member bringing their own unique characteristics and strengths, they embark on a real-time odyssey as one team to make new history in the K-Pop industry.

RIIZE is SM Entertainment's newest rookie group, launching approximately three years after the future-forward girl group aespa, and over seven years since the boundary-pushing boy group NCT, who have both achieved global success.



RELATED STORIES

1
K-Pop Spotlight: Xiumin of EXO Takes the Stage in HADESTOWN in Korea Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: Xiumin of EXO Takes the Stage in HADESTOWN in Korea

Hadestown is now playing in South Korea, and BroadwayWorld is teaching you all about one K-Pop star who is taking on a lead role!

More Hot Stories For You

Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVDGaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 SavageVideo: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 Savage
Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'
Matisyahu Releases New Single 'End Of The World'Matisyahu Releases New Single 'End Of The World'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE WHO'S TOMMY