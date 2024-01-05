K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'

SM's newest rookie boy group RIIZE is back again with a new single, "Love 119"! The song, described as an emotional pop track, features a catchy chanting chorus, coupled with piano riffs, rich, expressive vocals, and bright energy.

RIIZE members Shotaro and Wonbin also participated in creating the choreography for the song's chorus.

"Love 119" follows the group's last single "Talk Saxy", the fan-favorite "Get A Guitar", and pre-debut release "Memories".

Watch the "Love 119" Music Video:

Stream "Love 119" on Spotify:

About RIIZE

RIIZE - made up of SHOTARO, EUNSEOK, SUNGCHAN, WONBIN,, SOHEE, and ANTON - already taking the industry by storm since their debut in September last year. The group has hit #1 on iTunes Top Songs Chart in 7 regions and ranked within Top 10 in 20 regions worldwide. Finishing 2023 with an exciting announcement of their house ambassadorship for Louis Vuitton, multiple awards including New Artist of the Year at the Melon Music Awards 2023 and Rookie of the Year at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards, and appearances on year-end round-ups by Billboard, Grammy.com, NME, and more, RIIZE is poised as ones-to-watch for 2024.

Focusing on authenticity and relatability, RIIZE forges a deep connection with their ever-growing fanbase by sharing their down-to-earth personalities and humble moments at the start of their new journey. The group name RIIZE combines two words – “rise,” symbolizing growth, and “realize” representing achievements – which together encapsulate the idea of a team that grows as one while achieving their dreams. The exceptional members all possess both talent and visual appeal. With each member bringing their own unique characteristics and strengths, they embark on a real-time odyssey as one team to make new history in the K-Pop industry.

RIIZE is SM Entertainment's newest rookie group, launching approximately three years after the future-forward girl group aespa, and over seven years since the boundary-pushing boy group NCT, who have both achieved global success.