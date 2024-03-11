K-Pop Spotlight: xikers Release New Album 'HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial and Error'

Rising K-pop rookie group, xikers, are back with the release of their 3rd mini album 'HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial And Error'. The album comes after the group's successful debut year in 2023, with their first EP hitting the Billboard 200 chart at No.74 just two weeks after release. xikers followed up this success with the release of a second EP and then immediately launched a world tour just six months after debuting.

I had the chance to chat with the group during their New York City tour stop last year. Check out the interview here!

'HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial And Error' includes six tracks, featuring ‘We Don’t Stop’ as the title track. This EP once again highlights the group in not just their performance, but in their musicality, with members MINJAE, SUMIN, and YECHAN, participating in the lyric writing of five of their six tracks on the new release.

The title track ‘We Don’t Stop’ also expresses xikers’ unrelenting energy to continuously move forward without stopping. A reinterpretation of old school hip-hop with various other elements included, the track sets the standards high for the quality of the entire EP.

Watch the 'We Don't Stop' Music Video:

'HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial And Error' Tracklist:

1. Trial And Error (whereabouts)

2. We Don’t Stop

3. Red Sun

4. Supercalifragilistic

5. 온갖 맛이 나는 젤리 (Every Flavor Jelly)

6. Break A Leg