K-Pop Spotlight: xikers Release New Album 'HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial and Error'

Watch the music video for 'We Don't Stop', and stream the album here!
Rising K-pop rookie group, xikers, are back with the release of their 3rd mini album 'HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial And Error'. The album comes after the group's successful debut year in 2023, with their first EP hitting the Billboard 200 chart at No.74 just two weeks after release. xikers followed up this success with the release of a second EP and then immediately launched a world tour just six months after debuting.
I had the chance to chat with the group during their New York City tour stop last year. Check out the interview here!
'HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial And Error' includes six tracks, featuring ‘We Don’t Stop’ as the title track. This EP once again highlights the group in not just their performance, but in their musicality, with members MINJAE, SUMIN, and YECHAN, participating in the lyric writing of five of their six tracks on the new release.
The title track ‘We Don’t Stop’ also expresses xikers’ unrelenting energy to continuously move forward without stopping. A reinterpretation of old school hip-hop with various other elements included, the track sets the standards high for the quality of the entire EP.
1. Trial And Error (whereabouts)
2. We Don’t Stop
3. Red Sun
4. Supercalifragilistic
5. 온갖 맛이 나는 젤리 (Every Flavor Jelly)
6. Break A Leg
KQ Entertainment's newest boy group to debut in five years. 'xikers' stands for the unknown variable 'x' and the term 'hikers' represents the ten boys who are traveling through infinite time and space based on their own Coordinates. A multinational group with nine Korean members and one Thai member, they’ve impressed audiences even prior to their official debut with their pre-debut performances and special track release. Their official debut on March 30th, 2023 showed the sheer power of the new group as their first EP found major success, hitting sales of over 100k in its first week of release. The EP landed at No.41 on the Billboard Artist 100, No. 4 on the Billboard World Album Chart, and No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart, collecting placements on a total of seven charts. They’ve proven their international appeal and growing fanbase through not just their charting albums, but also their successful world tour through Japan, the US, and Europe.
Videos