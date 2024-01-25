K-Pop Spotlight: Girl Group Weeekly Releases New Single 'Stranger' in Korean and English

Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight

K-pop girl group sensation, Weeekly has released their latest digital single, titled, ‘Stranger', released today, January 25th, in both Korean and English.

The song comes as the chart-topping group continues to increase its fanbase with over one million listeners on Spotify and an equally large Instagram following.

‘Stranger,’ aims to transcend linguistic barriers, captivating listeners across the globe with its emotional acoustic guitar sound and warm atmosphere while evoking the images of a cold winter.

The song beautifully captures the growing pains of Weeekly as they continue to pursue their dreams, showcasing their journey thus far and the setbacks and pain which they have overcome, thanks to the endless support and love from their fans. Having been first unveiled as a surprise encore during the Weeekly University fan meeting in January, the single received great feedback from fans.

Listen to both versions of the song below!

Stranger (Korean Version):

Stranger (English Version):

About Weeekly

Weeekly (Korean: 위클리) is a South Korean girl group under IST Entertainment (formerly Play M Entertainment). The group consists of six members: Lee Soo-jin, Monday, Park So-eun, Lee Jae-hee, Jihan and Zoa. Weeekly debuted on June 30, 2020, with their debut EP, We Are.

Exciting things are underway for Weeekly with plans for a U.S. tour happening this year.