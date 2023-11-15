K-Pop Spotlight: FNC Entertainment's New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Debuts With 'On And On'

The group's highly anticipated debut album 'AMPERSAND ONE' is now available on all streaming platforms!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

K-Pop Spotlight
A fresh, new, K-Pop boy group is bursting onto the scene from FNC Entertainment! The seven-member AMPERS&ONE has debuted today with their highly anticipated debut album "AMPERSAND ONE", which is now available on all streaming platforms!

The group consists of members Kamden, Brian, Jiho, Siyun, Kyrell, Mackiah, and Seungmo, some of whom you may recognize from the popular survival show Boys Planet. The group also represents a span of nationalities including Korean, American, Canadian, Chinese, and Australian.

Photo Credit: FNC Entertainment
Photo Credit: FNC Entertainment

The group's first title track "On And On" is described as "an uplifting anthem that introduces you to the group’s sound." Hoping to appeal to their Gen-Z audience, the music video also features a fresh and refreshing high school setting, which pairs well with the catchy tune of the song.

The other two tracks on the album include "Sheesh", a love song set to a groovy rhythm, and "Sweet and Sour", a positive uplifting pop track.

Watch the "On And On" music video:

Listen to "AMPERSAND ONE":

BroadwayWorld also got the chance to chat with the group about their debut, career aspirations, and more. Stay tuned for our interview, coming soon!



