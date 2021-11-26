K-Pop Spotlight: December 2021 Comebacks and Debuts - NCT, Monsta X, TWICE, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on K-Pop Spotlight

K-Pop fans, the month of December is already gearing up to be chock full of exciting comebacks and debuts!

This month promises everything from the awaited release of NCT 2021, to Japanese comebacks from Seventeen, TWICE and ITZY, Monsta X's second full-English album, and much more.

Check out all that December has in store, and stay tuned here, as this page will update as more releases are announced!

December 1

EVERGLOW - 3rd Mini Album "EVERGLOW"

WONHO - Digital Single "WHITE MIRACLE" IVE - Debut Single Album "ELEVEN"

December 2

T1419 - Single Album '무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다'

December 3

ONF - 6th Mini Album "Goosebumps"

December 6

DAVICHI - Single Album 'Everyday Christmas'

December 7

ONEWE - 2nd Demo album "STUDIO WE : Recording #2"

Mino (WINNER) - 3rd Full Album "TO INFINITY."

Ravi (VIXX) - Single Album

December 8

SEVENTEEN - Japan Special Single "あいのちから (The Power of Love)"

December 10

MONSTA X - US 2nd Full Album "THE DREAMING"

December 14

Kep1er - Debut

NCT - 3rd Full Album "Universe"

December 15

TWICE - Japan 9th Single "Doughnut"

December 22

ITZY - Japan Debut

Photo Credit: SM Entertainment