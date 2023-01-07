K-Pop Spotlight: ATEEZ Closes Out 2022 With 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' and Catchy Title Track 'HALAZIA'

K-pop's pirate kings ATEEZ, have recently released a new EP 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' to close out 2022. ATEEZ takes their comprehensive musical storytelling one step further with the release of a spin off that recount their tales through a third-person witness account. In this extended universe, a new perspective is explored, with more questions than answers given through the cinematic trailers and powerful delivery of their new tracks.

'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' contains five songs - featuring 'HALAZIA' as the title track, followed by three remix tracks of the group's previously released songs, and ends with 'Outro : Blue Bird.'

Watch the 'HALAZIA' music video

' SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS'

Tracklist:

1. HALAZIA

2. WIN (June One of Glen Check Remix)

3. I'm The One (Eden-ary Remix)

4. Take Me Home (IDIOTAPE Remix)

5. Outro : Blue Bird

Listen to ' SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS':

Who are ATEEZ?

ATEEZ, short for 'A TEEnager Z', is an eight-member South Korean group that has taken the world by storm immediately after their debut in October 2018. Known for standout performances that combine runway aesthetics with darker tones lined by hip-hop and electronic trap mixes, the octet have turned storytelling into a full musical experience. The eight members of ATEEZ are HONG JOONG, SEONG HWA, YUN HO, YEO SANG, SAN, MIN GI, WOO YOUNG, and JONG HO. Though the initial meaning of their group name stood for 'everything teenagers need from A to Z', they have since evolved and grown as artists alongside their fans (named ATINY) to become 'everything you need from A to Z'. Establishing themselves as top artists early on in their career with a sold out global tour only four months after their debut, they continue to break their own records. In a unique narrative that starts from the very first release in the 'TREASURE' album series and continues through the 'FEVER' and 'THE WORLD' masterpieces, the group combines bestseller narratives with personalized music that speaks to their generation. ATEEZ has attained the label of a 'million seller' group with their 10th EP release of 'THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT', among other achievements of being nominated and winning titles throughout the years as the 'Next Generation Act' and 'Top Act' in award ceremonies to placing 3rd on the Billboard 200 Chart.

What's Next For ATEEZ?

The group will embark on the European leg of the 'THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL', which recently added dates due to high demand. ATEEZ will be going on tour to Europe in seven cities for nine shows starting in Amsterdam on February 10 and closing the tour in Paris on March 8. Tour dates are as follows:

Feb 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Feb 14 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Feb 15 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena [DATE ADDED]

Feb 18 - Brussels, Belgium - PALAIS 12

Feb 22 - London, UK - The O2

Feb 28 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

Mar 04 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Mar 07 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Mar 08 - Paris, France - Accor Arena [DATE ADDED]

Tickets are on sale now at ateezlive.com.