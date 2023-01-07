Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Spotlight
Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight

K-Pop Spotlight: ATEEZ Closes Out 2022 With 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' and Catchy Title Track 'HALAZIA'

K-pop's pirate kings are back!

Jan. 07, 2023  

K-pop's pirate kings ATEEZ, have recently released a new EP 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' to close out 2022. ATEEZ takes their comprehensive musical storytelling one step further with the release of a spin off that recount their tales through a third-person witness account. In this extended universe, a new perspective is explored, with more questions than answers given through the cinematic trailers and powerful delivery of their new tracks.

'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' contains five songs - featuring 'HALAZIA' as the title track, followed by three remix tracks of the group's previously released songs, and ends with 'Outro : Blue Bird.'

Watch the 'HALAZIA' music video

K-Pop Spotlight: ATEEZ Closes Out 2022 With 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' and Catchy Title Track 'HALAZIA' 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS'
Tracklist:

1. HALAZIA
2. WIN (June One of Glen Check Remix)
3. I'm The One (Eden-ary Remix)
4. Take Me Home (IDIOTAPE Remix)
5. Outro : Blue Bird

Listen to 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS':

Who are ATEEZ?

ATEEZ, short for 'A TEEnager Z', is an eight-member South Korean group that has taken the world by storm immediately after their debut in October 2018. Known for standout performances that combine runway aesthetics with darker tones lined by hip-hop and electronic trap mixes, the octet have turned storytelling into a full musical experience. The eight members of ATEEZ are HONG JOONG, SEONG HWA, YUN HO, YEO SANG, SAN, MIN GI, WOO YOUNG, and JONG HO. Though the initial meaning of their group name stood for 'everything teenagers need from A to Z', they have since evolved and grown as artists alongside their fans (named ATINY) to become 'everything you need from A to Z'. Establishing themselves as top artists early on in their career with a sold out global tour only four months after their debut, they continue to break their own records. In a unique narrative that starts from the very first release in the 'TREASURE' album series and continues through the 'FEVER' and 'THE WORLD' masterpieces, the group combines bestseller narratives with personalized music that speaks to their generation. ATEEZ has attained the label of a 'million seller' group with their 10th EP release of 'THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT', among other achievements of being nominated and winning titles throughout the years as the 'Next Generation Act' and 'Top Act' in award ceremonies to placing 3rd on the Billboard 200 Chart.

K-Pop Spotlight: ATEEZ Closes Out 2022 With 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' and Catchy Title Track 'HALAZIA'

What's Next For ATEEZ?

The group will embark on the European leg of the 'THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL', which recently added dates due to high demand. ATEEZ will be going on tour to Europe in seven cities for nine shows starting in Amsterdam on February 10 and closing the tour in Paris on March 8. Tour dates are as follows:

Feb 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Feb 14 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
Feb 15 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena [DATE ADDED]
Feb 18 - Brussels, Belgium - PALAIS 12
Feb 22 - London, UK - The O2
Feb 28 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
Mar 04 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Mar 07 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Mar 08 - Paris, France - Accor Arena [DATE ADDED]

Tickets are on sale now at ateezlive.com.

Photo Credit: KQ Entertainment



Related Stories
Video: WayV Release New EP and Single, Phantom Photo
Video: WayV Release New EP and Single, 'Phantom'
NCT sub-group WayV has released their fourth mini album, Phantom, via SM Entertainment.Watch the video for the title track “Phantom” here!
Video: SEVENTEENs Vernon Releases First Solo Mixtape Black Eye Photo
Video: SEVENTEEN's Vernon Releases First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'
VERNON, a member of the K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, released his first solo mixtape “Black Eye” today. 
Concert Review: ITZY Brings Charm and Charisma to New York Citys Hulu Theater Photo
Concert Review: ITZY Brings Charm and Charisma to New York City's Hulu Theater
Itzy wrapped the North American leg of their Checkmate World Tour in New York City at the Hulu Theater on November 13, where they were met with a sold-out theater brimming with over 5,000 MIDZYs. The five-member girl group under JYP Entertainment consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, who all showed off their individual charms, as well as their solid group dynamic.
Concert Review: THE ROSE Brings K-Rock to Terminal 5 Photo
Concert Review: THE ROSE Brings K-Rock to Terminal 5
The Rose, the four-piece Korean rock band consisting of Woosung, Dojoon, Jaehyeong, and Hajoon, are embarking on their first tour as a group since returning from their mandatory military service in South Korea.

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Stephi serves as Managing Editor for BroadwayWorld, and has been a member of the team for over five years. Among many hats, she curates the daily "Wake Up With BWW" briefing,... (read more about this author)


Interview: Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield Talk Bringing The Barricade Boys to 54 BelowInterview: Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield Talk Bringing The Barricade Boys to 54 Below
January 5, 2023

The UK’s No. 1 West End musical theatre supergroup, The Barricade Boys, are heading to 54 Below for the first time on January 16! We chatted with Scott and Simon about the upcoming show, what they're most excited for, and what fans can expect to see!
How to Audition For the Radio City RockettesHow to Audition For the Radio City Rockettes
January 4, 2023

Do you dream of joining the Radio City Rockettes? BroadwayWorld has all of the information you need to know about how to audition, requirements, and more!
Words From the Wings: Betsy Aidem of LEOPOLDSTADT on Talking to the Dead Backstage, and More!Words From the Wings: Betsy Aidem of LEOPOLDSTADT on Talking to the Dead Backstage, and More!
January 4, 2023

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Betsy Aidem of Leopoldstadt, who told us all about how she talks to the dead before hitting the stage, and more!
Words From The Wings: Michael Oberholtzer of TAKE ME OUT Shares His Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!Words From The Wings: Michael Oberholtzer of TAKE ME OUT Shares His Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!
December 28, 2022

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Michael Oberholtzer of Take Me Out, who shared his backstage routines, favorite moments, and more!
Words From The Wings: McKinley Belcher III of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Shares His Backstage Must-Haves, Favorite Moments, and More!Words From The Wings: McKinley Belcher III of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Shares His Backstage Must-Haves, Favorite Moments, and More!
December 23, 2022

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with McKinley Belcher III of Death of a Salesman, who shared his favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
share