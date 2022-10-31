K-Pop Sensation ONEUS is Returning to America in 2023

K-pop phenomenon ONEUS announced their return to America with the Reach for Us World Tour in 2023. The 14-city North American leg will kick off in New York on January 12th and end in Sao Paulo, Brazil on February 15th. After a triumphant US tour earlier this year, which packed theaters all over the country, the hottest Korean boy band since BTS is back to prove they're still the most electrifying act on the world stage today.

The name ONEUS reflects a special connection and unity with their fans, and those devoted followers will be lining up for this exciting new state-of-the-art live show. ONEUS is proud to be a part of the Korean pop culture wave (Hallyu), which has become a global obsession and encompasses everything from film to food. The band brings a unique mix of music, fashion, and dance to every stage performance that furthers their reputation as cultural innovators who leave behind all imitators.

"The band is thrilled to be returning to the US," says their management team at RBW. "ONEUS is a K-pop boy group that has their own unique music color, and they're very happy and honored to meet all the ONEUS fans in America." R

BW also hopes the tour sparks some creative connections, "The group is looking to collaborate with American artists and we hope that'll happen on this tour. The boys want to create something very special that sends out a positive energy that's all about people working together in music."

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of the group's highly anticipated eighth mini-album titled MALUS. Praised by critics, the album was sent to the top of the Korean charts in its first week out. Some have called MALUS a "return" or "comeback," but the six songs are not as much a return as they are a continuation of the artistry that has made ONEUS more than just hitmakers, but true groundbreakers. Adding elements of harder rock, MALUS explores sonically the feelings of temptation, lust and desire...all done with a beat you can dance to.

The five members of ONEUS -- Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion -- have a fresh vibrant sound and attitude that sets them apart from all other pop music acts. The group's songs, music videos, and stage show often draw inspiration from traditional Korean instruments, fashion, and culture, but are also forward-looking with intriguing themes, inspired couture, and modern-day sounds like trap, hip-hop, and futuristic funk.

Named by Billboard as a new "K-Pop Act To Watch" and also featured on Billboard's Social 50 Chart for high social engagement, ONEUS continues gaining new fans and hits worldwide. Their 2021 smash song "No Diggity" set the world charts on fire and continues to be a favorite in live performances. The much-anticipated MALUS, released on September 5th, debuted at #1 on the Korean charts and sold over 225,562 copies in its first week, making it one of the band's most successful albums to date.

TOUR DATES:

January 12th - New York City // Apollo Theater

January 14th - Washington D.C. // The Theater at MGM National Harbor

January 16th - Atlanta, GA // Coca-Cola Roxy

January 18th - Orlando, FL // House of Blues

January 21st - Madison, WI // The Orpheum Theater

January 24th - St. Louis, MO // The Factory at the District of St. Louis

January 27th - Fort Worth, TX // Will Rogers Auditorium

January 29th - Houston, TX // 713 Music Hall

February 2nd - Phoenix, AZ // Marquee Theatre

February 4th - Los Angeles, CA // Pasadena Civic Auditorium

February 7th - Puerto Rico // Coca-Cola Music Hall

February 10th - Mexico City // Pepsi Center WTC

February 12th - Santiago de Chile // Teatro Coliseo

February 15th - Sao Paulo // Audio Club