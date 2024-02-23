K-Pop Icons TWICE Release 13th Mini Album 'With YOU-th'

Critically acclaimed K-Pop superstars TWICE released their 13th mini album, With YOU-th, today via JYP Entertainment/Imperial/Republic Records, on all digital and streaming platforms.

The title “With YOU-th" references the group's eternal “youth” with “you.” “You” refers to both the unbreakable bond between TWICE's nine members, as well as their relationship with their fans – ONCE – over the last nine years. The album is an expression of youth and touches on the themes of love, friendship, and sisterhood.

The six-track album includes title track “ONE SPARK,” a dynamic and dreamy song that captures TWICE's passion; “RUSH,” an honest and lovely minimalistic track; “NEW NEW,” which showcases the group's bright energy through electro-pop dance beats; “BLOOM,” an R&B track about a flower just before it blossoms into its full potential; and “YOU GET ME,” a mid-tempo pop song that explores creating a perfect world by making beautiful moments together; as well as the pre-released single “I GOT YOU.”

TWICE members CHAEYOUNG, JEONGYEON, and DAHYUN all participated in the album as lyricists, as well, fully writing the tracks “RUSH,” “BLOOM, and “YOU GET ME,” respectively.

Next month, TWICE will be heading to Las Vegas for a one-night-only encore performance of their 5th World Tour "READY TO BE” in the United States – “READY TO BE” ONCE MORE – at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 16th. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

2024 is already shaping up to be a banner year for TWICE as they continue to break barriers and solidify themselves at the top of their game; last year was no different. TWICE kicked off 2023 by receiving the Breakthrough Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards and releasing their 12th mini album, READY TO BE.

The mini album was hailed by Rolling Stone as “as brash and compelling as anything in the pop music landscape today,” and entered the Billboard 200 chart at #2. This placement extended TWICE's record for the most top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 chart amongst all K-Pop female acts, now totaling four. READY TO BE also holds the biggest pure sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the U.S. and secured the #1 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart – the group's third number one placement on the chart.

They also embarked on the North American leg of their 5th World Tour “READY TO BE,” playing 13 shows in stadiums and arenas across the country, beginning with a sold-out performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. This tour made TWICE the first female K-Pop girl group to play to sold-out shows at both MetLife and SoFi stadiums, and the first-ever girl group to perform at the latter.

About TWICE:

Formed under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment in 2015, TWICE is an award-winning, record-breaking female K-Pop group, and one of the best-selling K-pop recording artists of all time regarding physical album sales.

Comprised of NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU, TWICE has achieved massive world-wide success with the release of three full-length albums, 12 mini albums, and eight tours, three of which brought the group to the United States to play sold-out shows at venues such as SoFi Stadium and The Forum in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

TWICE was the first female K-Pop group to play a North American stadium, and the first-ever girl group to play SoFi Stadium. In 2023, they were the first K-Pop act honored at the prestigious Billboard Women in Music Awards, where they received the “Breakthrough Award.”

The group first rose to prominence with their debut title song “Like OOH-AHH” and gained momentum with numerous breakout singles, such as “CHEER UP,” “FANCY,” and “Feel Special.” In 2020, TWICE achieved their first rankings on the Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts with their mini album MORE & MORE.

2021 was a massive year for the group. TWICE made their U.S. broadcast debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show and released their 10th mini album, Taste of Love, which debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The K-pop powerhouses followed this up with the release of their first full English-language single, “The Feels,” which earned the group their first career entry on The Billboard Hot 100 (#83), their first gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and multiple top 10 placements across various charts; they have performed the single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and GMA3.

They closed the year with the release of their third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which hit #3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed in the chart for eight consecutive weeks. The momentum continued through 2022 with the sold-out 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ in arenas across the US, as well as two sold-out encore performances at Los Angeles' Banc of California stadium.

This past July, TWICE wrapped the North American leg of their 5th World Tour "READY TO BE,” where they played 13 sold-out performances at nine stadiums and arenas, as well as performed on TODAY's Citi Concert Series in the iconic TODAY Plaza in New York City.

In March, they released their 12th mini album, READY TO BE, which entered the Billboard 200 chart at #2, and the album's pre-released English single, “Moonlight Sunrise” entered the Billboard Hot 100 upon release at No. 84. READY TO BE holds the biggest pure sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the U.S., and the debut extended TWICE's record for the most top 10 debuts on the chart among all K-Pop female acts, now totaling four. The mini album also secured the #1 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart - the group's third #1 placement on the chart.

TWICE is currently in the midst of their 5th World Tour "READY TO BE,” which took the group to stadiums and arenas across Asia, Europe, Oceania, and South America and made TWICE the only K-Pop girl group to sell out a stadium in São Paolo, Brazil. They will also play their final US tour date with a special, one-night-only encore performance – “READY TO BE” ONCE MORE – at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. TWICE's latest release – their 13th mini-album, With YOU-th, – is out now on all digital and streaming platforms.