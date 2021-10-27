K-Pop Group Seventeen to Hold 'Power of Love' Livestream Concert

Leading K-pop superstars Seventeen will be holding their online concert Seventeen Concert with two shows on November 14 and 21.

Seventeen's first concert in approximately 10 months, Seventeen Concert is expected to showcase tracks and performances from their 2021 "Power of 'Love'" project, including tracks from their Billboard chart-topping EP Your Choice as well as their latest EP Attacca, which sold more than 1.1M copies just five days after release-giving the K-pop movers and shakers its fifth million seller, firmly establishing the act as "quintuple million sellers."

Seventeen Concert will be broadcast live for both shows on November 14 and 21, and will be set to the themes of "POWER" and "LOVE," respectively. The shows will feature a diverse setlist and the act's electrifying powerhouse performances which will be captured from three "concept screens" in addition to the main camera angle, providing the viewer with a total of four multi-view screens for the whole immersive online concert experience.

Fans all over the world are expressing their eager anticipation for Seventeen Concert which marks the group's return to the concert stage in nearly a year. Ticketing for the event will open at Weverse Shop at 12 PM KST on October 29.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, Seventeen-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "musical all-stars," Seventeen has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

Moving at an unparalleled pace, the global performance powerhouse recently made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live. Seventeen's latest EP Your Choice debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 15 on the Billboard 200. It also recorded the highest first-week sales for any album released in Korea in the first half of 2021, earning them the "quadruple million sellers" title as it joins their last three consecutive releases-An Ode, Heng:garæ and ; [Semicolon]-in selling over 1 million copies each.