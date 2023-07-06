K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego

Coming back for another unforgettable party during the biggest fan convention of the year, Fandom announced today that K-pop sensation NCT DOJAEJUNG will be the musical headliner of this must-attend event. The group will perform hits from their recently released EP at The Fandom Party on July 20 at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel.

The group composed of DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, and JUNGWOO is the new unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, represented by SM Entertainment. Since their official debut with their first EP Perfume in April 2023, NCT DOJAEJUNG has quickly become a commercial and critical success.

Lucky fans will catch their enthralling K-pop and R&B tracks as they make their first-ever U.S. performance during the convention week at the Fandom event.

“K-pop is one of the biggest genres in music with a strong influence on global pop culture, style and trends. In fact, the K-pop wiki is the largest music wiki on Fandom - over 7 million K-pop fans come to Fandom each month,” said Stephanie Fried, CMO of Fandom. “We’re thrilled to have one of the biggest groups in the genre join us for what’s sure to be an amazing experience for our fans and partners.”

As announced last March, Z2 Comics and NCT 127 – which also features members DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, and JUNGWOO – have teamed up alongside Universal Music Group and its Korean label SM Entertainment for “NCT 127: Limitless,” an original graphic novel from the act to mark the first officially licensed K-pop print comic.

With its title taken from the group’s 2017 single of the same, “Limitless” is both a hardcover and deluxe hardcover manhwa (a general term from South Korea for comic books and graphic novels with a distinct, detailed artistic style) to share a multiverse-hopping, reality-blurring tale of NCT 127 rehearsing for a sold-out stadium show in New York City.

Fans can pre-order the graphic novel, trading cards and more now here.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fandom, SM Entertainment, and Universal Music Group to deliver the very first live performance by NCT DOJAEJUNG in the United States,” said Kevin Meek, CEO of Z2 Comics. “Like our upcoming graphic novel, NCT 127: Limitless, we are beyond excited to bring NCTzens another opportunity to experience the growing NCT universe."

The Fandom Party, presented by Paramount+ and Electronic Arts (EA), is one of the hottest tickets in town. Party-goers will enter “Fan Central,” the epicenter of pop culture where Fandom will guide guests through an unforgettable night of curated and immersive experiences around their favorite IP’s including:

Explore the worlds of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Yellowjackets and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts through an exclusive animated photo experience, courtesy of Paramount+.

Get an early look at EA's upcoming video game Immortals of Aveum™ with a custom viewing lounge showcasing the latest content and epic giveaways.

Participate in a hands on art exhibit at Z2 Comics' life size comic book art wall.

Don’t miss Pinfinity’s LED wall featuring fan-fueled video content, giveaways, and a custom collectable event lanyard andhigh-tech pin, which will provide an exclusive augmented reality experience for attendees that they can continue to relive throughout the year.

The Fandom Party welcomes fans, celebrities, clients, press, and industry influencers. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. For more information and details, please email fandomrsvp@bhimpact.com.

About Fandom

Fandom is the world’s largest fan platform where fans immerse themselves in imagined worlds across entertainment and gaming. Reaching more than 350 million unique visitors per month and hosting more than 250,000 wikis, Fandom is the #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, gaming, TV and film, where fans learn about and celebrate their favorite fandoms.

Fandom’s Gaming division manages the online video game retailer Fanatical. Fandom Productions, the content arm of Fandom, enhances the fan experience through curated editorial coverage and branded content from trusted and established publishing brands Gamespot, TV Guide and Metacritic, along with its Emmy-nominated Honest Trailers and the weekly video news program The Loop. For more information follow @getfandom or visit here.

About NCT DOJAEJUNG

NCT DOJAEJUNG consists of NCT members DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, and JUNGWOO. All three are well-known for their excellent vocal and performance skills, as well as their impressive visuals. They have participated in NCT’s previous group projects including “NCT 2018 EMPATHY”, “NCT RESONANCE Pt. 2 – The 2nd Album”, “Universe – The 3rd Album”.

They are also members of NCT 127, who recently completed a world tour, in which NCT DOJAEJUNG performed for the first time as a unit. In 2022, NCT 127 released their fourth album repackage, “Ay-Yo”, and in February, the group also hosted a special virtual event and concert experience on Roblox, a global immersive 3D platform that reimagines the way people come together to connect, create and express themselves.

In celebration of their special anniversary, “127 Day,” The NCT 127 Concert Experience included a free interactive virtual concert performance and additional experiences including featured avatar drops. The event marked the first concert in a dedicated K-pop experience on the platform, as well as the largest ever official group performance by any band on Roblox, with nine band members performing virtually.