K-Pop Group Itzy Reveals First World Tour Details

South Korean girl group ITZY has revealed tour details on their THE 1ST WORLD TOUR . The 5-member group consisting of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna will embark on their first ever US concert tour with a 10-show run this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Seoul with a special two nights in SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on August 6th & 7th then continues with the US leg on October 26th at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles making stops in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and more before wrapping up in New York at Hulu Theater on November 13th.

ITZY will officially release the new mini album "CHECKMATE" on the 15th of next month for their comeback.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 29th at 3pm local here.

ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR TOUR DATES

Sat Aug 6 - Seoul, KOR - SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Sun Aug 7 - Seoul, KOR - SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Wed Oct 26 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Tue Nov 01 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Nov 03 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov 05 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Mon Nov 07 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

Thu Nov 10 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Nov 13 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater

Debuted on February 12, 2019, ITZY is a 5-member girl group, consist of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna under JYP Entertainment. With their first single album "IT'z Different" ITZY was the first K-pop idol to win both the Rookie Award and the Digital Song Award with their debut song.

In 2020, ITZY received total of 15 rookie awards which made them the K-POP group with the greatest number of rookie awards.ITZY's coming back with "CHECKMATE" which is the group's fifth mini-album.

ITZY's last release "Crazy In Love" which landed at 11th on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart, its highest chart position ever in 2021 and leading them to receiving 2021 Asia Artist Awards' Best Musician award. ITZY, the queens of 4th generation of K-POP has come back to the track with their first release of 2022 and their very first world tour .