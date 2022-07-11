Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Co-ed Group Kard Announces 'Wild Kard Tour' in North America

K-Pop Co-ed Group Kard Announces 'Wild Kard Tour' in North America

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 15th at 12PM PT / 3PM ET.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 11, 2022  

Global K-Pop co-ed group KARD have announced 2022 WILD KARD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA, their long awaited return to the U.S..

The 4-member group consisting of J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo will embark on a 11-city run this fall fresh off the release of their 5th Mini Album.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on August 10th at Warner Theatre in Washington, DC making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Houston, TX at Bayou Music Center on September 1st.

Since their debut in 2017, KARD has proven to be an anomaly in the K-pop industry. The 4-member co-ed group quickly established their own distinct sound and captured many hearts domestically and abroad.

KARD returned on June 22nd with their fifth mini album "Re:" and broke their first week sales record from their previous comeback, nearly quintupling KARD's personal record. "Re:" appeared on the iTunes charts of 16 nations including Mexico, Spain and the United States. Billboard magazine has described KARD to be "one of the most successful co-ed K-pop acts to ever exist".

Following their comeback, KARD will carry their momentum throughout the summer to connect with fans worldwide. After their Seoul show, KARD kicks off 2022 WILD KARD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA, a celebration of live shows with their global fanbase.

2022 WILD KARD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA DATES

Wed Aug 10 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

Fri Aug 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Sun Aug 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Aug 16 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Thu Aug 18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Mon Aug 22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Wed Aug 24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Fri Aug 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Sun Aug 28 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Aug 30 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Thu Sep 01 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).