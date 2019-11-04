Justin Tranter Achieves No. 1 Hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart With Selena Gomez's 'Lose You to Love Me'

Today, acclaimed songwriter & activist Justin Tranter has achieved a number 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me". Co-written with Gomez, Julia Michaels and Mattman & Robin (Mattias Per Larsson and Robin Lennart Fredrikksson), the song tallies Tranter's second number 1 Hot 100 hit to-date alongside Justin Bieber's "Sorry" (2016).

In addition to the success of "Lose You to Love Me", Tranter's monumental year will soon reach another high point when they are honored with ACLU's prestigious Bill of Rights Award later this month. So far in 2019, Tranter has also written on two of the biggest albums in recent memory (Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next and The Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins), collaborated with some of the biggest artists on the planet including Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, King Princess, YUNGBLUD, Sara Bareilles and more, earned a spot on Billboard's inaugural 2019 Pride List, and even announced their very own record label & publishing company Facet alongside their longtime publisher Katie Vinten and in conjunction with Warner Records.

Last month, Tranter hosted "BEYOND", their third annual Spirit Day Concert benefiting GLAAD at Sunset Room Hollywood. With over 500 guests in attendance and appearances by Bebe Rexha, Idina Menzel, Jesse Saint John, Jozzy and more, the event raised more than $400,000 for GLAAD's Spirit Day anti-bullying campaign to support LGBTQ+ youth. As a GLAAD Board Member and dedicated advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, Tranter has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organization to-date.

