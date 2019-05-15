Justin Kemp Band Releases Official Music Video

Justin Kemp Band released their music video today for their new single "Heart's Desire" which is currently featured on Apple Music Hot Tracks, release date, April 26th 2019. The music production was filmed in Nashville by Promotion LLC .

The video follows the story line of a man who is wanting to have a date with a girl and she is playing hard to get and in the end they both follow their Heart's Desire. Justin wanted to incorporate the studio and making of the song into the video to give his fans a look into the process of the recording their music.

"Heart's Desire" was recorded in the city of Nashville by Larry Beaird at Beaird Music Group with renowned industry musicians, Evan Hutchings - Drummer nominated ACM 2018 Drummer of the Year, Eli Beaird - bass guitar, Troy Lancaster - Electric Guitar, Alex Wright - Keyboard, Scotty Sanders - Steel & Larry Beaird - producer and acoustic guitar.

Justin Kemp said, "This song and video is one of our favorites to date. We had a great time recording with Larry Beaird and of course we are thankful they allowed our camera crew in to capture our recording footage. They are an accomplished group of musicians and we felt very supported through the entire project." Heart Songs Records Owner Jill Pavel says "It has been a fun ride this year working with Justin Kemp Band. They have had back to back successful releases with "Better Man" and now they released "Heart's Desire" with a massive iTunes/Apple Music Placement. The band released a new video series May 7th, 2019 called #JKBackstagepass which gives their youtube and social media followers an inside look into the behind the scenes work that goes into making a National Touring Country Artist.

Justin Kemp Band kicked off the single's release by opening for The Bellamy Brothers at Rolling 7's Event Center in Odessa, TX and 2018 The Voice Winner, Chevel Shepherd Saturday Night in Las Vegas, NM at New Mexico's Highland University.





