Justin Hayward Coming to New York in October

Moody Blues lead singer and songwriter Justin Hayward is coming to New York to perform at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $55.00, $75.00 and $95.00 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale on Friday, August 4 at 10:00AM here.

Having chalked up over fifty years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over. Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked.

Over the last forty-five years the band has sold fifty-five million albums and received numerous awards. Commercial success has gone hand in hand with critical acclaim, The Moody Blues are renowned the world over as innovators and trail blazers who have influenced any number of fellow artists. In 2018, along with the other members of The Moody Blues, Justin was inducted into the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I have spent most of my life, so far, on the road”, says Justin. “Playing live and creating a small piece of magic in a room is like a drug to me, one that I never want to give up”. His is a talent that has helped soundtrack more than a generation and created a legacy that remains undimmed.

Opening the show will be fingerstyle guitarist Mike Dawes, hailed as one of the world’s finest modern acoustic guitar players.