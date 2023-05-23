Jungle Unveils New Single 'Dominoes' & New Album 'Volcano'

The new song appears on their highly anticipated new album, Volcano, which is set for release August 11.
British songwriting and production duo Jungle is unveiling their new single “Dominoes” alongside an accompanying video.
via Caiola Records / AWAL.
The free-spirited energy that runs right through Volcano reflects how organically it came together. This time around the duo wanted to include a wider variety of voices within the album, leading to collaborations with Erick The Architect, Bas, Roots Manuva, Channel Tres, JNR Williams and more.
In March, Jungle premiered the album’s lead single “Candle Flame” featuring rapper Erick the Architect.
Jungle has also confirmed an extensive run of worldwide tour dates in support of the forthcoming album. The duo’s lauded full-band live shows will grace some of their biggest venues to date as they’re set to play to a total of more than 190,000 people.
Their North American run kicks off in Santa Barbara on September 6 and include shows at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Los Angeles’ The Forum, DC’s The Anthem, Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and more. The group is also slated to headline London’s All Points East Festival on August 26. See below for the full tour routing.
Jungle was founded by J&T, who met at the age of 10 in West London’s Shepherd’s Bush. They began making music together at the beginning of 2013, choosing to put the aesthetic emphasis on the music’s surrounding artwork/videos rather than on their own identities.
Jungle’s acclaimed 2014 self-titled debut album was a Mercury Prize nominee and is now Gold-certified while their lauded 2018 follow-up, For Ever, reached #10 on the UK Albums Chart. In addition, their 2021 album, Loving In Stereo, achieved their highest domestic chart position to date, debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Current Electronic Albums chart while also peaking at #3 on Independent Albums, #4 on Current Rock Albums and #6 on Current Alternative Albums charts.
Their three records have since amassed over a million equivalent album sales and a billion streams worldwide. They’ve performed on five continents, headlining venues both stateside and abroad while performing at major music festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Last year, the duo embarked on a select run of European dates supporting Billie Eilish on her “Happier Than Ever” tour.
August 26—London, UK—All Points East
September 6—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl
September 7—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum
September 9—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 13—Vancouver, Canada—PNE Forum
September 14—Portland, OR—Edgefield Concerts
September 15—Seattle, WA—Wamu Theater
September 18—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
September 19—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
September 21—Toronto, Canada—Echo Beach
September 23—Montreal, Canada—Place Bell
September 26—Boston, MA—Roadrunner
September 27—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall
September 28—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 30—New York, NY—Forest Hills Stadium
October 24—Paris, France—Le 104
October 25—Paris, France—Le 104
October 27—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz
October 28—Madrid, Spain—La Riviera
October 29—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno
October 31—Toulouse, France—Le Bikini
November 1st—Nimes, France —La Paloma
November 2—Milan, Italy—Alcatraz
November 4—Zurich, Switzerland—Halle 622
November 5—Munich, Germany—TonHalle
November 6—Berlin, Germany—Verti Music Hall
November 8—Stockholm, Sweden—Cirkus
November 9—Norway, Oslo—Norway Sentrum Scene
November 10—Copenhagen, Denmark—KB Hallen
November 11—Aarhus, Denmark—Train
November 13—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle
November 14—Cologne, Germany—Palladium
November 15—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live
November 16—Antwerp, Belgium—Lotto Arena
photo credit: Lydia Kitto
