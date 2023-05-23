Jungle Unveils New Single 'Dominoes' & New Album 'Volcano'

The new song appears on their highly anticipated new album, Volcano, which is set for release August 11.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

British songwriting and production duo Jungle is unveiling their new single “Dominoes” alongside an accompanying video.

The new song appears on their highly anticipated new album, Volcano, which is set for release August 11 via Caiola Records / AWAL.

The free-spirited energy that runs right through Volcano reflects how organically it came together. This time around the duo wanted to include a wider variety of voices within the album, leading to collaborations with Erick The Architect, Bas, Roots Manuva, Channel Tres, JNR Williams and more.

In March, Jungle premiered the album’s lead single “Candle Flame” featuring rapper Erick the Architect.

Jungle has also confirmed an extensive run of worldwide tour dates in support of the forthcoming album. The duo’s lauded full-band live shows will grace some of their biggest venues to date as they’re set to play to a total of more than 190,000 people.

Their North American run kicks off in Santa Barbara on September 6 and include shows at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Los Angeles’ The Forum, DC’s The Anthem, Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and more. The group is also slated to headline London’s All Points East Festival on August 26. See below for the full tour routing.

Jungle was founded by J&T, who met at the age of 10 in West London’s Shepherd’s Bush. They began making music together at the beginning of 2013, choosing to put the aesthetic emphasis on the music’s surrounding artwork/videos rather than on their own identities.

Jungle’s acclaimed 2014 self-titled debut album was a Mercury Prize nominee and is now Gold-certified while their lauded 2018 follow-up, For Ever, reached #10 on the UK Albums Chart. In addition, their 2021 album, Loving In Stereo, achieved their highest domestic chart position to date, debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Current Electronic Albums chart while also peaking at #3 on Independent Albums, #4 on Current Rock Albums and #6 on Current Alternative Albums charts.

Their three records have since amassed over a million equivalent album sales and a billion streams worldwide. They’ve performed on five continents, headlining venues both stateside and abroad while performing at major music festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Last year, the duo embarked on a select run of European dates supporting Billie Eilish on her “Happier Than Ever” tour.

JUNGLE LIVE

August 26—London, UK—All Points East
September 6—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl
 September 7—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum
September 9—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 13—Vancouver, Canada—PNE Forum
 September 14—Portland, OR—Edgefield Concerts
 September 15—Seattle, WA—Wamu Theater
September 18—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
September 19—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
September 21—Toronto, Canada—Echo Beach
September 23—Montreal, Canada—Place Bell
September 26—Boston, MA—Roadrunner
September 27—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall
September 28—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 30—New York, NY—Forest Hills Stadium
October 24—Paris, France—Le 104
October 25—Paris, France—Le 104
October 27—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz
October 28—Madrid, Spain—La Riviera
October 29—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno
October 31—Toulouse, France—Le Bikini
November 1st—Nimes, France —La Paloma
November 2—Milan, Italy—Alcatraz
November 4—Zurich, Switzerland—Halle 622
November 5—Munich, Germany—TonHalle
November 6—Berlin, Germany—Verti Music Hall
November 8—Stockholm, Sweden—Cirkus
November 9—Norway, Oslo—Norway Sentrum Scene
November 10—Copenhagen, Denmark—KB Hallen
November 11—Aarhus, Denmark—Train
November 13—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle
November 14—Cologne, Germany—Palladium
November 15—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live
November 16—Antwerp, Belgium—Lotto Arena

photo credit: Lydia Kitto




RELATED STORIES - Music

Pecas Releases Single BEAUTIFUL Photo
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'

The accompanying video, directed by Argentinean filmmaker Nata Failde in collaboration with Oriental Films and Proyecto24, portrays the aftermath of a motorcycle crash in slow motion and in reverse. It’s the visualization of how violent loss can feel, and how harrowing and disorienting longing can be.

Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval In Bitter Reflection Video Photo
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval In 'Bitter Reflection' Video

As they prepare for the release of their fourth full-length album, Bitter Reflection, brothers Alex and Andrew Jarson aka Body Of Light have revealed the record's title track alongside a stunning new music video that features revered actor James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko). Watch the new music video now!

David Morris Releases Emotional New Track Jennys Song Photo
David Morris Releases Emotional New Track 'Jenny's Song'

Co-written with Seth Alley, the song share's Jenny's story; a single mom doing her best to take care of her family and herself while battling addiction coupled with overwhelming grief. With an awareness of the power of a song, Morris aims to shed light on the tribulations and hardships so many in our world face.

Gogol Bordello, Green Day & More Release Ukrainian Charity Single Photo
Gogol Bordello, Green Day & More Release Ukrainian Charity Single

Out on Hütz’s own label, Casa Gogol, the track features punk & hardcore heavy hitters like Tre Cool (Green Day), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Joe Lally (Fugazi, The Messthetics), Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Monte Pittman (Ministry), Sasha (Kazka) and Puzzled Panther.


From This Author - Michael Major

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much ContentHBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian PremierePhotos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO