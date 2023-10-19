Junebug Unleashes Folkcore New Album 'My Therapist Told Me'

Junebug Unleashes Folkcore New Album "My Therapist Told Me" (RIYL Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers)

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 3 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

Junebug Unleashes Folkcore New Album 'My Therapist Told Me'

Singer-songwriter Carolyn Fahrner, known by her stage name Junebug, is set for an exciting musical journey in 2023. Renowned for her unique blend of indie-folk-rock, often labeled as the creative force behind "Folkcore," she's about to introduce a fresh wave of music to her eager audience. After captivating our ears with her debut EP, 'Turncoat,' in June 2021, her new release, 'My Therapist Told Me,' is out now and is an authentic labor of love.

Junebug's music is a fusion of courage, candor, and the occasional touch of vulnerability. Her songs feel like intimate conversations, striking a balance between casual and deeply introspective. This essence permeates every note of the 6-song EP. From the opening track, "If I Could Understand," to her latest gem, "Therapy," Junebug showcases her artistic versatility, leaving us yearning for more.

Drawing inspiration from the folk and rock music of the 60s and 70s, she pays homage to legendary acts like The Beatles, Joni Mitchell, and Simon & Garfunkel. Beyond these classic influences, she draws creative energy from contemporary artists such as Indigo De Souza, Elanor Moss, Madison Cunningham, and Christian Lee Hutson, as well as modern icons like Big Thief, Adrienne Lenker, Phoebe Bridgers, Feist, Alice Phoebe Lou, Orla Gartland, Soccer Mommy, and Andy Shauf.

Carolyn's musical journey commenced at the age of twelve when she received her first guitar and began crafting her own compositions. Soon, she was performing in her hometown of Cambridge, MA. Her unique blend of philosophical musings and personal revelations carried her through college, where she fronted an indie rock group named 2% Milk.
Carolyn shares of the release:“I wrote ‘My Therapist Told Me' over the course of 3 years of my life across numerous apartments and throughout changes in my life. When piecing together this EP, it became clear this EP was mostly one of reflection on a consistent feeling of pathologizing myself – as if I could be my own therapist. At a certain point, I think I found it humorous that I was trying so hard to understand my own thoughts when in fact there was nothing to understand.

Influenced by artists like Christian Lee Hutson and Andy Shauf, I wanted the listener to have the experience of being told a story, but hearing from different perspectives along the way. These songs are both methods of introspection and a demonstration of how much I've grown as a songwriter and musician since the previous EP. I'm grateful to Allen Tate who helped breath life into these songs through production, instrumentation, engineering, and mixing. My hope is that this EP finds those who relate to the feeling of over-pathologizing oneself, and the simultaneous endeavor of radical acceptance of where you are now."

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in the musical traditions of the 60s and 70s, Carolyn's mother is a songwriter and pianist, while her father is a composer and conductor. Her formative years were filled with singing, dancing, and playing the cello. At the age of 12, she picked up the guitar, using it as a therapeutic medium for self-expression throughout her school years.

Most of Carolyn's lyrics draw from her own experiences and introspective musings. She firmly believes that philosophy is a wellspring of inspiration for her songwriting. While at Skidmore College, she double-majored in Philosophy and Psychology, and her introspective reflections left an indelible mark on her songwriting. The intersection of philosophy and songwriting is where Carolyn's creativity flourishes.

Regarding the guitar compositions in this release, Junebug draws inspiration from the open tunings favored by artists like Laura Marling and Nick Drake, with hints of the styles of Andy Shauf and Alice Phoebe Lou.

Over the past couple of years, Junebug has ventured into the New York City music scene, gracing venues like The Mercury Lounge, Pete's Candy Store, and Rubulad with her captivating performances. "My Therapist Told Me" promises to delve deeper into her vulnerability and the therapeutic value of artistic expression. Stay tuned and keep your ears primed for what's to come.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
RED RUM CLUB Return From The US With Godless Photo
RED RUM CLUB Return From The US With 'Godless'

After their successful tour in the US, Red Rum Club releases their latest track 'Godless' from their upcoming album 'Western Approaches'. Check out the song and see upcoming tour dates now!

2
Video: True Crime Duo SKYND Share Bianca Devins Video Photo
Video: True Crime Duo SKYND Share 'Bianca Devins' Video

True Crime Duo SKYND shares their new 'Bianca Devins' video, highlighting their unique storytelling approach. Watch the video now. SKYND begin Chapter V, with the release of new track 'Bianca Devins' and its official video.

3
SICARIA Nods To Moroccan Heritage In The Fiery Still Swingin Photo
SICARIA Nods To Moroccan Heritage In The Fiery 'Still Swingin'

Dubstep queen SICARIA pays homage to her Moroccan heritage in the fiery track 'Still Swingin' from her debut EP 'Blood, Sweat + Self'. Gnawa ceremonies have always held a profound fascination for me. Their deeply hypnotic, trance-inducing melodies use music and dance to summon ancestral saints, believed to possess healing powers.

4
Concert Review: Enhypens FATE World Tour in Newark Photo
Concert Review: Enhypen's FATE World Tour in Newark

Enhypen brought their vampire-infused energy to the first of two shows in Newark on their Fate World Tour. Read our review and recap of Enhypen's concert here on K-Pop Spotlight!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE COTTAGE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD