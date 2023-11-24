Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format For 2024

Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format For 2024

Junction 2 Festival, a prominent entity in the UK electronic music scene, unveils the first wave of artists for its highly anticipated 2024 edition. The festival is venturing into a new three-day format, broadening the scope of their musical programming.

The festival starts on Friday 26th July 2024, featuring global melodic house and techno stars Artbat, CamelPhat, Paul Kalkbrenner Live, and Yotto. Saturday 27th July takes a darker turn with techno legends Adam Beyer B2B Amelie Lens and Jeff Mills, plus the euphoric electronica of Jon Hopkins. The eclectic mix continues on Sunday 28th July, with Barry Can't Swim (Live), Honey Dijon, and more.

Embracing the evolution of Junction 2 as it enters a new era, the festival promises a diverse and immersive experience reflective of the ever-evolving electronic music landscape with 50 more artists to be announced in the coming months, all playing their only London dates of the summer at Junction 2.

Commencing on Friday 26th July, the festival kicks off with an exploration of the more melodic side of house and techno, featuring international luminaries such as Ukrainian duo Artbat, Grammy-nominated duo CamelPhat, Paul Kalkbrenner Live, and Finnish artist Yotto. Accompanying these headliners are Ahmed Spins, Ameme, Fideles, Innellea Live, Layla Benitez, and Miss Monique.

Saturday 27th July takes a turn towards darker territory, paying homage to the festival's foundational roots in dark and heavy techno. Headlined by the powerhouse duo Adam Beyer B2B Amelie Lens, alongside Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills and the euphoric soundscapes of Jon Hopkins, this day promises an unadulterated techno experience. The lineup is further enriched by Daniel Avery B2B Sama' Abdulhadi, HAAi, Kessie, KI/KI, and VTSS, completing a roster dedicated to techno enthusiasts.

Closing the weekend on Sunday, July 28th, is a vibrant mix of playful eclecticism grounded in disco and house. The lineup features the energetic live performance of Barry Can't Swim, the iconic Honey Dijon, The Blessed Madonna and the mysterious Joy (Anonymous). Joining this eclectic mix are Ahadadream, B.Love, Marie Montexier, Suze Ijó, and Dee Diggs, promising a diverse celebration of electronic music.

As anticipation builds for this monumental three-day experience, Junction 2 Festival offers early access tickets, allowing music enthusiasts to secure their spot at this dynamic event. By signing up early, attendees can be among the first to immerse themselves in the cutting-edge sounds of 2024.

About Junction 2 Festival:

Junction 2 Festival is a renowned electronic music event that has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the industry. Located in the iconic Boston Manor Park, it has become a synonymous with underground club music in London, celebrating the best electronic music in a unique and unforgettable setting. The festival is known for its commitment to creating an immersive experience that transcends the ordinary, and the 2024 edition promises to be its most ambitious project yet.

Announced Artists (A-Z):

Ahmed Spins
Ahadadream
Ameme
Artbat
Barry Can't Swim
B.Love
The Blessed Madonna
CamelPhat
Daniel Avery
Dee Diggs
Fideles
HAAi
Honey Dijon
Innellea Live
Jeff Mills
Jon Hopkins
Joy (Anonymous)
Kessie
KI/KI
Paul Kalkbrenner Live
Layla Benitez
Marie Montexier
Miss Monique
Sama' Abdulhadi
Suze Ijó
VTSS
Yotto



