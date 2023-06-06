Julie Byrne Shares New Single 'Moonless' & Announces NY Record Release Show

The new album, The Greater Wings, out July 7th via Ghostly International.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Julie Byrne Shares New Single 'Moonless' & Announces NY Record Release Show

Julie Byrne releases a lyric video for “Moonless,” the first song she has ever written and performed on the piano and the final single from her highly anticipated and life-affirming new album, The Greater Wings, out July 7th via Ghostly International.

"Moonless" is an ode to the glistening darkness, partially written on an outlying island of southern Portugal where Byrne was completing an artist residency. "I remember walking through the dune systems on the ocean side of Culatra, the noises of the docks, the scent of tidal flats. The land itself, as a coastal formation, in a constant state of movement between erosion and growth."

The hypnotic piano ballad is a portal into the lost, late night with beckoning sensorial detail: voices rising through the smoke, the tactility of names carved in the table, wind moving in off the ocean, across skin. Just as the scene begins to feel eternal, Byrne upends notions of the torch song. "Moonless" does not pine for the return of another but instead speaks to the alleviation of no longer waiting for someone's love.

"Something I love about being a songwriter, especially as a queer woman, is being able to have the last word in my work, becoming myself line by line. This is a breakup song, and it's the first song I wrote on piano." Her new instrument fades into pools of eventide. A bare constellation of strings end the story like sparks rising in the darkness, then vanishing into ash.

Additionally, Byrne has expanded her US tour, adding a record release show at Brooklyn, NY’s Public Records and two shows at Tubby’s in Kingston, NY. All dates below.

The Greater Wings was written across several seasons, pulling imagery from nights on tour, periods of isolation, and the drives cross-country for its various collaborations between Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. Recording started with the late Eric Littmann (Phantom Posse, Steve Sobs), her longtime creative partner and Not Even Happiness producer, and finished in the Catskills of New York with producer Alex Somers (Sigur Rós, Julianna Barwick).

While they hold the plasticity of loss, the songs are universally resonant, unbridled in their devotion and joy. Byrne leans further into atmospheres both expansive and intimate; the lush, evocative songcraft flows between her signature fingerpicked guitar, synthesizer, and a newly adopted piano, made wider by flourishes of harp and strings. It is the transcendent sound of resource, of friendship that was never without romance, of loyalty that burns from within like a heart on fire, and the life force summoned in unrepeatable moments — raw, gorgeous, and wild.

TOUR DATES:

7/15 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

7/16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

7/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records *

7/23 - Hebden, UK @ Bridge Trades Club

7/26 - London, UK @ Kings Place Hall ~

7/28 - Brighton, UK @ St Barts ~

8/18-20 - Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival

9/5 - Seattle,WA @ Fremont Abbey

9/6 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

9/8 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

9/9 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

9/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

9/14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

9/19 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary) ^

9/21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

9/29 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre ^

9/30 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ^

11/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11/18 - Manchester, UK @ St Michael’s Church

11/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Jam Jar

11/24 - Limerick, IE @ Dolans Upstairs

11/25 - Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

11/26 - Belfast, IE @ The Black Box

* w/ Taryn Blake Miller (fka Your Friend)

~ w/ Juni Habel

^ w/ LEYA

Tickets available at juliemariebyrne.com

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Brook & The Bluff Announce New Album & Share Lead Single Long Limbs Photo
The Brook & The Bluff Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Long Limbs'

The Brook & The Bluff is perfectly poised between the past and the present, at an unexpected crossroads where indie rock and folk-rock have found new frontiers and possibilities online. Their new album Bluebeard, will be released via AWAL, feels like a modern classic, shaped by the past but very much of and for right now.

2
Shovels & Rope Announce Intimate Bare Bones Fall Tour Photo
Shovels & Rope Announce Intimate 'Bare Bones' Fall Tour

Acclaimed rock duo Shovels & Rope announces an intimate, acoustic fall tour titled Bare Bones. The award-winning husband & wife team of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent will kick things off in their hometown of Charleston, SC with two nights at The Riviera Theater on September 29th & 30th. Check out tour dates!

3
Jon Regen Releases New Single My Song For You Featuring Rob Thomas Photo
Jon Regen Releases New Single 'My Song For You' Featuring Rob Thomas

Produced by Jamiroquai’s Matt Johnson, the track began on Regen’s vintage Wurlitzer electric piano. Besides Thomas, the album also features a cast of musical luminaries like Ron Carter, Dave McMurray, Pino Palladino, Larry Goldings (James Taylor, John Mayer), Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Tedeschi Trucks) and others.

4
Teenage Wrist Announce Third Album Still Love Photo
Teenage Wrist Announce Third Album 'Still Love'

LA-based rock band Teenage Wrist will release their new album, ‘Still Love’, due for release via Epitaph Records. Venturing into their third full-length, ‘Still Love’ sees Marshall Gallagher (guitars/vocals) and Anthony Salazar (drums)—producing the album themselves to handcraft their most expansive collection of songs to date from the ground up.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023'Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023'
BT Release New Single 'k-means clustering'BT Release New Single 'k-means clustering'
Bokanté Release New Single 'Pa Domi' Ahead of AlbumBokanté Release New Single 'Pa Domi' Ahead of Album
Texas Eclipse Announces Tickets On Sale & Global CollaboratorsTexas Eclipse Announces Tickets On Sale & Global Collaborators

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD