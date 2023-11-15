Julie Byrne Releases New Single '22' Ahead of New Album

The new EP, out this Friday via Ghostly International, was made in collaboration with Taryn Blake Miller and Emily Fontana.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Julie Byrne Releases New Single '22' Ahead of New Album

Julie Byrne shares “22,” the breathtaking new single from her second release of the year, Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh. The new EP, out this Friday via Ghostly International, was made in collaboration with Taryn Blake Miller and Emily Fontana.

Last month Byrne announced the project with the release of “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?,” and a cover of Jackson Browne's “These Days,” which received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork amongst others.

The work is a portrait of the trio coming together in the winter of 2022, writing and recording in Miller's apartment. Laugh Cry Laugh is an intimate nod towards the singular type of romance that can find you in New York City at night — the sense that time is slowed, fluid, and simultaneous — to be with everybody and to be alone all at once.

Tour Dates:

11.16.23 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11.17.23 Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11.18.23 Manchester, UK @ Halle St Peter's

11.22.23 Bristol, UK @ The Jam Bar

11.24.23 Limerick, IE @ Dolans

11.25.23 Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre

11.26.23 Belfast, IE @ The Black Box

01.13.24 Auckland, NZ @ The Tuning Fork

01.14.24 WELLINGTON, NZ @ Meow

01.17.24 Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival @ ACO Nielson

01.19.24 Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival @ ACO Nielson

01.20.24 Brisbane, AUS @ Visy Theatre

01.21.24 Northern Rivers, AUS @ Coorabell Hall

01.24.24 Melbourne, AUS @ Darebin Arts Centre

01.25.24 Castlemaine, AUS @ Theatre Royal

02.02.24 Aalborg, Denmark @ Northern Winter Beat Festival

02.04.24 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret Scene

02.06.24 Stockholm, Sweden @ Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 

Tickets available at juliemariebyrne.com.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO JAPAN Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide Photo
SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide

No matter their location worldwide, fans can gather to be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN and be captivated by the group’s electrifying blend of dynamic performances, enchanting melodies, boundless energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. Watch the video trailer for the concert special now!

2
Richie Quake Shares Sophomore Album Dog Photo
Richie Quake Shares Sophomore Album 'Dog'

Brooklyn-born, Lower East Side-based alternative artist Richie Quake shares his sophomore album, Dog. Packed with crunchy guitar sounds, ethereal production, and Richie's vulnerable vocals, Dog delves deep into Richie's relationship experiences.

3
Lucius Shares New Single Stranger Danger Photo
Lucius Shares New Single 'Stranger Danger'

The track’s musical line-up includes Wolfe (vocals, keyboards), Laessig (vocals, keyboards), Molad (drums, percussion, programming), Lucius’ Peter Lalish (electric guitar), Solomon Dorsey (bass), Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith (electric guitar and piano), and Josh Mease (bass, guitar).

4
Amanda Gardier to Release Auteur: Music Inspired By The Films Of Wes Anderson Photo
Amanda Gardier to Release 'Auteur: Music Inspired By The Films Of Wes Anderson'

On Auteur, she made the programmatic choice to focus on a single director, zeroing in on characters, visual tableaux and emotional states that struck her in such Anderson films as Moonrise Kingdom, The French Dispatch, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Darjeeling Limited.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
CHICAGO