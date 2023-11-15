Julie Byrne Releases New Single '22' Ahead of New Album

Julie Byrne shares “22,” the breathtaking new single from her second release of the year, Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh. The new EP, out this Friday via Ghostly International, was made in collaboration with Taryn Blake Miller and Emily Fontana.

Last month Byrne announced the project with the release of “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?,” and a cover of Jackson Browne's “These Days,” which received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork amongst others.

The work is a portrait of the trio coming together in the winter of 2022, writing and recording in Miller's apartment. Laugh Cry Laugh is an intimate nod towards the singular type of romance that can find you in New York City at night — the sense that time is slowed, fluid, and simultaneous — to be with everybody and to be alone all at once.

Tour Dates:

11.16.23 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11.17.23 Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11.18.23 Manchester, UK @ Halle St Peter's

11.22.23 Bristol, UK @ The Jam Bar

11.24.23 Limerick, IE @ Dolans

11.25.23 Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre

11.26.23 Belfast, IE @ The Black Box

01.13.24 Auckland, NZ @ The Tuning Fork

01.14.24 WELLINGTON, NZ @ Meow

01.17.24 Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival @ ACO Nielson

01.19.24 Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival @ ACO Nielson

01.20.24 Brisbane, AUS @ Visy Theatre

01.21.24 Northern Rivers, AUS @ Coorabell Hall

01.24.24 Melbourne, AUS @ Darebin Arts Centre

01.25.24 Castlemaine, AUS @ Theatre Royal

02.02.24 Aalborg, Denmark @ Northern Winter Beat Festival

02.04.24 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret Scene

02.06.24 Stockholm, Sweden @ Kulturhuset Stadsteatern

Tickets available at juliemariebyrne.com.