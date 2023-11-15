Julie Byrne Releases New Single '22' Ahead of New Album

The new EP, out this Friday via Ghostly International, was made in collaboration with Taryn Blake Miller and Emily Fontana.
POPULAR
Julie Byrne shares “22,” the breathtaking new single from her second release of the year, Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh. The new EP, out this Friday via Ghostly International, was made in collaboration with Taryn Blake Miller and Emily Fontana.
Last month Byrne announced the project with the release of “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?,” and a cover of Jackson Browne's “These Days,” which received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork amongst others.
The work is a portrait of the trio coming together in the winter of 2022, writing and recording in Miller's apartment. Laugh Cry Laugh is an intimate nod towards the singular type of romance that can find you in New York City at night — the sense that time is slowed, fluid, and simultaneous — to be with everybody and to be alone all at once.
11.16.23 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11.17.23 Glasgow, UK @ Mono
11.18.23 Manchester, UK @ Halle St Peter's
11.22.23 Bristol, UK @ The Jam Bar
11.24.23 Limerick, IE @ Dolans
11.25.23 Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre
11.26.23 Belfast, IE @ The Black Box
01.13.24 Auckland, NZ @ The Tuning Fork
01.14.24 WELLINGTON, NZ @ Meow
01.17.24 Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival @ ACO Nielson
01.19.24 Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival @ ACO Nielson
01.20.24 Brisbane, AUS @ Visy Theatre
01.21.24 Northern Rivers, AUS @ Coorabell Hall
01.24.24 Melbourne, AUS @ Darebin Arts Centre
01.25.24 Castlemaine, AUS @ Theatre Royal
02.02.24 Aalborg, Denmark @ Northern Winter Beat Festival
02.04.24 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret Scene
02.06.24 Stockholm, Sweden @ Kulturhuset Stadsteatern
Tickets available at juliemariebyrne.com.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL