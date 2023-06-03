Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy, and Trio Casablanca Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

The free concert takes place on June 23, 2023.

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & Animo Production will present Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy and Trio Casablanca on June 23, 2023 from 7-10pm.

Julian Torres grew up in a Mexican household with parents who instilled the love for Mexico's music and traditions since he was in the womb. His career began when he started singing in community events and church carnivals.

He has performed at Dodger Stadium, Sábado Gigante, Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Fox Performing Arts Theater, Ford Amphitheater, Teatro Metropolitan, CDMX and for our military troops overseas in Okinawa, Japan. One of his proudest moments was to sing both the American and Mexican National Anthems in the presence of his parents at Dodger Stadium.

Julian Torres will be joined by Marco Antonio Godoy as they pay tribute to the iconic late Mexican composer Agustin Lara, "Tributo a Agustin Lara" along with special guests L.A.'s own Trio Casablanca.

Marco Antonio Godoy is a Latin Grammy nominee pianist and composer. He has a strong music career as a producer, engineer, songwriter, arranger, and performer working with media networks, film directors, music publishing firms, record labels, independent artists, and advertising agencies.

Over the years, he has worked with major corporate clients such as FOX, Univision, Telemundo, Nickelodeon, Warner Music, Universal Music, Sony Music, and National Geographic.

His musical arrangements and orchestration for Olé México GNP, a music album production that deepens the sounds of Mexican popular music was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2022.

Trio Casablanca was created by Pedro Lopez. He is known for his unique style of playing the Requinto. He has accompanied artist such as Selena, Miguel Aceves Mejia, Aida Cuevas, Pedro Fernandez, Guadalupe Pineda, Graciela Beltran, Anacani and so much more!

Carlos Ayala is a third generation musician. Carlos successfully established his first record at 15 years old which elevated him to the notorious ranks of artists in Ecuador. Pedro Lopez invited Carlos to assume the role of lead singer for the group.

Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy and Trio Casablanca are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Pete Price Releases New Single And Video To Promote Unity Amidst Political Division Photo
Pete Price Releases New Single And Video To Promote Unity Amidst Political Division

Pete Price, the award-nominated singer-songwriter, has just released his latest single and accompanying music video titled 'Common Ground.'

2
Brandon Rosen Releases New Single Blurry Photo
Brandon Rosen Releases New Single 'Blurry'

Brandon Rosen returns with his anthemic and introspective new single, 'Blurry,' out now across platforms.

3
Danial Zakaria, MAZLDO, And Capitano Music Corporation To Partner In Upcoming Feature At R Photo
Danial Zakaria, MAZLDO, And Capitano Music Corporation To Partner In Upcoming Feature At Ryoshi Hall

Acclaimed filmmaker Danial Zakaria, renowned music production company MAZLDO, and entertainment powerhouse Capitano Music Corporation are excited to announce their collaboration in an upcoming feature film set to take place at the prestigious Ryoshi Hall.Acclaimed filmmaker Danial Zakaria, renowned music production company MAZLDO, and entertainment powerhouse Capitano Music Corporation are excited to announce their collaboration in an upcoming feature film set to take place at the prestigious Ryoshi Hall.

4
GRLwood Kicks Off Summer With New Track Love Is Fire Photo
GRLwood Kicks Off Summer With New Track 'Love Is Fire'

Following their 2022 releases, 'Kid Bruises' and 'Keep It Average,' pop punk duo GRLwood are kicking off the summer in a new direction with their latest release 'Love Is Fire.'

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=172 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Video
Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD