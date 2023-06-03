Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy, and Trio Casablanca Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & Animo Production will present Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy and Trio Casablanca on June 23, 2023 from 7-10pm.

Julian Torres grew up in a Mexican household with parents who instilled the love for Mexico's music and traditions since he was in the womb. His career began when he started singing in community events and church carnivals.

He has performed at Dodger Stadium, Sábado Gigante, Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Fox Performing Arts Theater, Ford Amphitheater, Teatro Metropolitan, CDMX and for our military troops overseas in Okinawa, Japan. One of his proudest moments was to sing both the American and Mexican National Anthems in the presence of his parents at Dodger Stadium.

Julian Torres will be joined by Marco Antonio Godoy as they pay tribute to the iconic late Mexican composer Agustin Lara, "Tributo a Agustin Lara" along with special guests L.A.'s own Trio Casablanca.

Marco Antonio Godoy is a Latin Grammy nominee pianist and composer. He has a strong music career as a producer, engineer, songwriter, arranger, and performer working with media networks, film directors, music publishing firms, record labels, independent artists, and advertising agencies.

Over the years, he has worked with major corporate clients such as FOX, Univision, Telemundo, Nickelodeon, Warner Music, Universal Music, Sony Music, and National Geographic.

His musical arrangements and orchestration for Olé México GNP, a music album production that deepens the sounds of Mexican popular music was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2022.

Trio Casablanca was created by Pedro Lopez. He is known for his unique style of playing the Requinto. He has accompanied artist such as Selena, Miguel Aceves Mejia, Aida Cuevas, Pedro Fernandez, Guadalupe Pineda, Graciela Beltran, Anacani and so much more!

Carlos Ayala is a third generation musician. Carlos successfully established his first record at 15 years old which elevated him to the notorious ranks of artists in Ecuador. Pedro Lopez invited Carlos to assume the role of lead singer for the group.

Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy and Trio Casablanca are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057