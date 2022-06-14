Julia Jacklin Releases New Single 'I Was Neon'

Julia Jacklin is back with a new album out this August, and it's a welcome return with critics and fans alike preparing for yet another devastatingly powerful record. PRE PLEASURE set for release on August 26 via Polyvinyl Record Co.

"I Was Neon" is out today, in what feels like an instant classic. The song is driven by steady guitars and a driving rhythm section, and sonically it's a rock-pop anthem with Jacklin asking "Am I going to lose myself again?" We might see Jacklin question herself but as always her sharp and intelligent lyrics counter any doubt she may be having.

Jacklin tells us "I first wrote 'I was neon' for a band called rattlesnack, a short-lived much loved 2019 side project that I played drums in. I rewrote it for my album in Montreal, during a time when I was desperately longing for a version of myself that I feared was gone forever. I was thinking of this song when I made the album cover, this song is the album cover really."

Filmed in Melbourne, Jacklin also directed the video. Watch the new music video here:

US Tour Dates

08/26 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater - Here and There Festival

08/27 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain't No Picnic Festival

09/09 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

09/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory #

09/12 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East #

09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

09/15 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

09/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

09/18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

09/20 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre $

09/21 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre $

09/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin University $

09/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $

09/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line $

09/26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater $

09/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

09/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom $

09/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile $

10/02 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

10/04 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/05 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern $

10/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre $

10/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $

# w/ Kara Jackson

$ w/ Katy Kirby

UK & European Tour Dates

11/03 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street &

11/05 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 TV Studio &

11/06 - Manchester, UK @ The Ritz &

11/07 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill &

11/09 - Bristol, UK @ SWX &

11/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk &

11/11 - London, UK @ Roundhouse &

11/13 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie &

11/14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club &

11/15 - Cologne, Germany @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld &

11/17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso &

11/18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Knust &

11/20 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret &

11/21 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan &

11/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset &

11/24 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre &

11/25 - Munich, Germany @ Strom &

11/26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Plaza &

11/27 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia &

11/29 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo &

11/30 - Madrid, Spain @ SalaMon &

12/01 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Lav &

& w/ Erin Rae