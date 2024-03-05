Judith Hill Pays Tribute To The Women In Her Life On 'Dame De La Lumière'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for Women's History Month, GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Judith Hill has unveiled a beautiful track dedicated to her mother and grandmother, “Dame de la Lumière” – out now via Regime Music Group.

The accompanying black-and-white video – which premiered exclusively on Rolling Stone earlier today – puts Judith's raw emotions front and center as she serenades generations of powerful women, including her mother and grandmother. Not only is the track a love letter to the ladies of the light who raised her, but an empowering tribute to women everywhere! ❤️💪

“This is the story about my mother and my grandmother. These are two powerful women who taught me the meaning of perseverance,” Judith shares. “I remember how they overcame the impossible and survived because they were determined to be there for their families. Standing on their shoulders, I carry on. I close my eyes and see the faces of every woman in history who turned weeds into leaves of evergreen. They stand taller than the mountains. If they can do it, I can do it. Bad times make strong women! This is my mantra.”

“Dame de la Lumière” comes after her previous soulful releases “Runaway Train” and “Flame”. The latter garnered acclaim from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Tonight, and V Magazine, which praised, “”Flame” showcases Hill's vocal prowess as well as her songwriting chops.” All three tracks will be on her forthcoming record Letters from a Black Widow – due for release on April 26 via Regime Music Group.

The album follows Hill's 2021 release, Baby, I'm Hollywood!, which garnered widespread critical acclaim and which SPIN described as “a funk-rock-soul scorcher.” If that album offered a rowdy coming-of-age tale of a mixed-race child of bohemian California, Letters from a Black Widow is a formidable battle cry – a soul/funk/gospel passion play that's spectacularly written, arranged, and performed by Hill.

While Hill played many of the instruments – including electric guitar, which she taught herself to play since her last studio release – this project is not a strictly solo endeavor. It's built on the unshakable musical foundation she has enjoyed for most of her life: Hill's band includes her parents, bassist Robert “Peewee” Hill and keyboardist Michiko Hill. She's also joined by John Staten (drums and percussion), Daniel Chae (strings) and a group of formidable friends, who contribute background vocals.

Hill and her family band will tour extensively in support of the new music. Hill is currently on a North American tour – which includes six shows at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle, WA over the course of four nights (March 14-17), The Mercury Lounge in New York City on April 9, before wrapping at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA on April 30. She'll also be supporting JJ Grey & Mofro on their spring tour before heading to Europe in May-June. All dates are listed below and HERE. Exclusive Judith Hill music and merchandise available HERE.

Judith Hill North American Tour Dates

Mar. 14 - Seattle, WA - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

Mar. 15 - Seattle, WA - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley (x2)

Mar. 16 - Seattle, WA - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley (x2)

Mar. 17 - Seattle, WA - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

Mar. 20 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Mar. 21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater *

Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

Mar. 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre *

Mar. 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre *

Mar. 27 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre *

Mar. 28 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

Mar. 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

Mar. 30 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre *

Apr. 03 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts *

Apr. 04 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

Apr. 05 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

Apr. 06 - Portland, ME - State Theatre *

Apr. 07 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall *

Apr. 09 - New York, NY - The Mercy Lounge

Apr. 10 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City *

Apr. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

Apr. 12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre *

Apr. 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Apr. 14 - Richmond, VA - The National *

Apr. 30 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

Jun. 29 - Walnut Creek, CA - Margaret Lesher Center

* with JJ Grey & Mofro