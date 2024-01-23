Judith Hill Announces New Album & Releases New Track 'Flame'

GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Judith Hill announces her forthcoming album Letters From A Black Widow, set for release on April 19 via Regime Music Group. The 12-track record presents a riveting story from private pain to communal transcendence – her most soul-bearing work to date. The announcement comes with the release of her new single and lyric video for “Flame” out now.

“Flame” showcases powerful vocal and incendiary musical arrangements from Hill. Lyrically, the new song stares down darkness and pain with a telling revelation about her inner reserves: Give me chaos and give me pain/but you can never kill my flame.

“I am more resilient than I thought I was,” explains Hill. “After every blow that knocks me to the ground, I discover an inner power that emerges stronger and more defiant than before. Like iron and steel, my core has become impenetrable. On my darkest days, I plug into the amp and hear the throbbing pulse of the guitar like a surge of energy reviving my spirit. I am convinced that I will never be defeated.”

Letters From A Black Widow follows Hill's 2021 release, Baby, I'm Hollywood!, which garnered widespread critical acclaim and which SPIN described as “a funk-rock-soul scorcher.” If that album offered a rowdy coming-of-age tale of a mixed-race child of bohemian California, Letters from a Black Widow is a formidable battle cry – an album-length soul/funk/gospel passion play that's spectacularly written, arranged, and performed by Hill.

While Hill played many of the instruments – including electric guitar, which she taught herself to play since her last studio release – this project is not a strictly solo endeavor. It's built on the unshakable musical foundation she has enjoyed for most of her life: Hill's band includes her parents, bassist Robert “Peewee” Hill and keyboardist Michiko Hill. She's also joined by John Staten (drums and percussion), Daniel Chae (strings) and a group of friends, who contribute background vocals.

Hill and her family band will tour extensively in support of the new music. Her North American tour kicks off on January 27 in Sanibel, FL at Big Arts Sanibel and includes 19 spring dates supporting JJ Grey & Mofro. The headline dates include a two-night stand at Myron's at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV (February 24-25) and six shows at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle, WA over the course of four nights (March 14-17).

She'll also perform at The Mercy Lounge in New York City on April 9 and the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA on April 30. The European tour kicks off May-June with stops in 10 countries including Germany, France, Norway, and Spain.

Concert tickets are available HERE. Stay tuned for much more from Judith Hill.

Judith Hill North American Tour Dates

Jan. 27 - Sanibel, FL - Big Arts Sanibel

Feb. 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

Feb. 22 - Denver, CO - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Feb. 23 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

Feb. 24 - Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center (x2)

Mar. 14 - Seattle, WA - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

Mar. 15 - Seattle, WA - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley (x2)

Mar. 16 - Seattle, WA - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley (x2)

Mar. 17 - Seattle, WA - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

Mar. 20 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Mar. 21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater *

Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

Mar. 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre *

Mar. 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre *

Mar. 27 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre *

Mar. 28 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

Mar. 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

Mar. 30 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre *

Apr. 03 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts *

Apr. 04 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

Apr. 05 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

Apr. 06 - Portland, ME - State Theatre *

Apr. 07 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall *

Apr. 09 - New York, NY - The Mercy Lounge

Apr. 10 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City *

Apr. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

Apr. 12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre *

Apr. 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Apr. 14 - Richmond, VA - The National *

Apr. 30 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

Jun. 29 - Walnut Creek, CA - Margaret Lesher Center

* with JJ Grey & Mofro

Judith Hill European Tour Dates

May 7 - Stavanger, Norway - Jazzfestival Stavanger

May 8 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Jazzfestival

May 9 - Hamar, Norway - Hamar Jazzfestival

May 10 - Sandvika, Norway - Baerum Kulturhus

May 11-12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fasching

May 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Concert Hall

May 19 - Schöppingen, Germany - Bluesfestival Schöppingen

May 21 - Zürich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten

May 23 - Rubigen, Switzerland - Mühle Hunziken

May 24 - Tübingen, Germany - Sudhaus

May 29 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino Concertzaal

May 30 - Paris, France - New Morning

Jun. 1 - Weiz, Austria - Jazzfestival Weiz

Jun. 4 - Almeria, Spain - Clasijazz

Jun. 6 - Antalya, Turkey - Akra Jazzfestival

Photo credit: Ginger Sole Photography