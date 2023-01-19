Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Judiciary Announce New Album 'Flesh + Blood'

Judiciary Announce New Album 'Flesh + Blood'

Their new album will be released on March 10.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Texas quintet JUDICIARY - Jake Collinson [vocals], Kyle Calfin [bass], Austin Looney [drums], Jimmy LaDue [guitar], and Israel Garza [guitar] - will drop their sophomore album Flesh + Blood via Closed Casket Activities on March 10. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for "Engulfed." Watch it here.

Grinding full force since 2013, the band unleashed the EP The Axis of Equality in 2016, a split EP with Mortality Rate in 2017, and finally, their first full-length record Surface Noise with Closed Casket Actitives in 2019. Along the way, they also shared stages with a wide variety of bands, including Vein, Power Trip, The Acacia Strain, Exhumed, and Gatecreeper, to name a few.

Citing influences such as Slayer's God Hates Us All and Chimaira's The Impossibility of Reason as well as "a ton of Machine Head," their vision crystallized in 2021. They recorded what would become Flesh + Blood with producer Arthur Rizk [Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy] in August of 2021 before Will Putney [Body Count, Vein] handled mixing and mastering.

In the end, Judiciary rule a world of their own now and forever. "We want this music to take you to the world that we've built with it," Kyle says. "To feel it, visualize it, see it how we see it - to us, there would be nothing better."

Watch the new music video here:



Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey With “A S Photo
Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey With “A Song For You”
The Toronto-based singer-songwriter is currently on the Roots Music charts with her debut album, 'Le Olam.' She is nominated for Best New Artist at this year's CFMAs.
Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You” Photo
Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You”
Barrie, Ontario-based country rock band, The High Road is known for pumping out hit-caliber songs in the country and rock genres. Songs like 'Sweet River Woman,' 'Drive' and 'Huckleberry' have helped the band earn over 2K monthly Spotify listeners.
California Rock Band ALO Announces Silver Saturdays LP & Share Single Photo
California Rock Band ALO Announces 'Silver Saturdays' LP & Share Single
Silver Saturdays celebrates an ongoing journey that began in Saratoga, California in the late eighties when Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz (guitar/vocals), Zach Gill (keyboards/vocals) and Steve Adams (bass/vocals) met in grade school. It stands out as the first full-length studio release featuring drummer/vocalist Ezra Lipp.
Worriers Return With Fourth LP & Share New Single Pollen in the Air Photo
Worriers Return With Fourth LP & Share New Single 'Pollen in the Air'
The album’s announcement is heralded by the atypically synth-laden new track “Pollen In The Air,” which is accompanied by an official lyric video – a perfect fit for an artist with this level of lyrical depth. In addition to their musical career, Denitzio is an accomplished visual artist, and the lyric video is comprised of their illustrations.

From This Author - Michael Major


Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
January 19, 2023

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.
Season Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in FebruarySeason Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in February
January 19, 2023

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter CenturyNYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter Century
January 19, 2023

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American TourSnakehips Announce North American Tour
January 19, 2023

The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu VeeMegan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
January 19, 2023

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.
share