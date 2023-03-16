Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Judelyn Shares Debut Album 'I'll Never Understand'

Judelyn Shares Debut Album 'I'll Never Understand'

Across the 11-track collection, the 18-year-old artist navigates early adulthood growing pains.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Marking her grandmother's birthday after she passed away in 2018, Cleveland-based singer-songwriter Judelyn has launched her debut album I'll Never Understand.

Across the 11-track collection, the 18-year-old artist navigates early adulthood growing pains, writes through the experience of a first major family death, and uses music to process her experience with sexual assault with soft guitar tones, ethereal vocals, and a gentle approach to each and every challenging topic at hand.

Transporting listeners into her own blossoming world and mirroring their own teenage existence, Judelyn takes inspiration from the likes of Billie Eilish, Melanie Martinez, and Lana Del Rey.

Beginning by releasing covers on YouTube, Judelyn is now ready to shine as her own songwriter. Throughout junior high and throughout high school, Judelyn has overcome being bullied or being laughed at by her peers for wanting to pursue music-I'll Never Understand is a reflection of her strength and dedication as an artist. With a newly found sense of self and a growing understanding of the world around her, she is a breath of fresh air to music listeners who are both young and young at heart.

"I had written the album when I was 14 years old," Judelyn shares. "It is composed of 11 songs that I had worked on for the past 4 years. I had jumped from producer to producer to at-home studios when I finally really clicked with my producer Chris DiCola [at Signal Flow Studios]. I am very excited to finally release what I have been working on for so long.

I started writing the album in 2019. I taught myself how to play guitar using Youtube videos and chord diagrams on Google. I then started writing my own chord progressions and started writing to them. I started getting into music after my grandma Judy had passed to help me cope with my first major loss."

Cleveland-based 18-year-old singer/songwriter Judelyn started her musical journey in the spring of 2018. After losing her grandmother unexpectedly, she needed an outlet to process her loss. A dusty, unused guitar that she received as a Christmas present in the first grade peaked her attention.

Judelyn picked it up and was determined to learn it. After teaching herself basic chords and a few covers she found herself longing to write her own music to spill out all of her own feelings. Writing song after song, she realized it was time for other people to hear them too. Singles "goodnite" and "Autumn Leaves" mark the beginning of a long and wondrous musical journey ahead. She has migrated from a bedroom studio to producer to producer and has been working on her album I'll Never Understand since the 8th grade.

Listen to the new album here:



Video: Ava Max Reveals Official Visualizer for Ghost Photo
Video: Ava Max Reveals Official Visualizer for 'Ghost'
The eagerly awaited follow-up to Ava’s RIAA Platinum-certified 2020 debut album, Heaven & Hell, the disco-powered Diamonds & Dancefloors includes such passionately self-assured singles as “One of Us,” “Cold As Ice,” “Dancing’s Done,” “Weapons,” “Maybe You’re The Problem,” and “Million Dollar Baby.” Watch the new music video now!
Danny Golden to Release Being There Album in May Photo
Danny Golden to Release 'Being There' Album in May
Danny Golden’s upcoming indie rock album “Being There,” recorded with producer Jason Burt, also known as Electrophunck (producer for Leon Bridges, John Mayer, Paul Cauthen and many more), was born out of spontaneity and no restrictions. That free-spirited approach informs the record, which is tied together by compositional strength.
Kool Keith & Real Bad Man Release New Single The Great Marlowe Photo
Kool Keith & Real Bad Man Release New Single 'The Great Marlowe'
Serpent brings Real Bad Man together with the inimitable Kool Keith and after announcing their forthcoming collaborative project with “Fire & Ice,” which also featured Slug from Atmosphere and Ice-T, the duo is now back with Serpent’s second focus track “The Great Marlowe.”  “The Great Marlowe” is now available.
Ill Communication Release New Track From Upcoming Album Photo
Ill Communication Release New Track From Upcoming Album
After playing and touring North America and Europe in bands such as The Warriors, Diehard Youth, No Motiv, Retaliate and Gravemaker, They named the band, wrote some music and started playing out. Soon after they recorded two EPs that where released online as well as a one sided 12” on Another City Records.

From This Author - Michael Major


The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'
March 16, 2023

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, “No Surprises,” a cover off of Radiohead’s 1997 release, OK Computer. “No Surprises” is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline TourRYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline Tour
March 16, 2023

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes is excited to announce his first-ever headline tour of the U.S. The dates start in Phoenix, AZ on May 14 and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The “Wake Up” tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right for a show on May 24. 
Rudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron MilesRudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron Miles
March 16, 2023

Rudy Royston, first-call drummer with Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Noah Preminger, Rudresh Mahanthappa and a host of others, is proud to present DAY, his fifth release for Greenleaf Music. DAY is the second outing from Flatbed Buggy, the adventurous, sonically varied small group that Royston premiered on the acclaimed 2018 album of that name.
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'
March 16, 2023

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 hit single “A Girl Like You.” HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony ShalhoubPeacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
March 16, 2023

Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 
share