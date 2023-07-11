Judas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-Up

Priest is filling the slot originally reserved for Ozzy Osbourne.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Judas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-Up

Judas Priest has been added to the POWER TRIP line-up joining AC/DC on the Saturday, October 7 bill (filling the slot originally reserved for Ozzy Osbourne) at the world’s greatest live music destination the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

The historic three-day event set for October 6, 7 and 8 will bring together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

Judas Priest statement on POWER TRIP:

“POWER TRIPPERS ARE YOU READY FOR SOME JUDAS PRIEST STYLE HEAVY METAL! WE ARE EXCITED AND READY TO RAISE DOUBLE HORNS WAY UP HIGH TOGETHER. KEEPING THE METAL FAITH AT THIS BOSTIN ONE OF A KIND POWER TRIP WORLD EVENT!”

For more information about ticket types, packages and more, head here.



