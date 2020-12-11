Judah & the Lion Surprise Fans with 'Pep Talks Live' LP

Nashville's genre-bending trio Judah & the Lion have dropped their live album, Pep Talks Live, today via Cletus the Van/Caroline! The set of 13 tracks showcasing the band's incredible high-energy shows is pulled from the Pep Talks Worldwide Tour, which took the band to 32 states and 9 countries on their biggest headlining tour ever in 2019. Check out Pep Talks Live via your preferred listening service below.

The album was recorded across three hometown sets for the band - Chicago's Aragon Ballroom (Brian Macdonald - mandolin), Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Nate Zuercher - banjo), and Nashville's Ascend Amphitheatre (where they were formed and currently call home and near Cookeville, TN hometown of Judah Akers - vocals, guitar). Pep Talks Live features fan favorites like Platinum-selling #1 single "Take It All Back," a stunning cover of Tom Petty's classic "I Won't Back Down" and songs off of their critically acclaimed 2019 LP Pep Talks. The live album really captures the dynamic stage presence, tangible joy, and feeling of community of a Judah & the Lion show.

Pep Talks debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on Billboard's Alternative, Rock, and Independent Album Charts and the band performed tracks from the LP on Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Outdoor Stage, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Good Morning Football, and The TODAY Show. Featuring guest vocals from GRAMMYs 2019 Album of the Year Award winner Kacey Musgraves and alternative hitmaker Jon Bellion, the album was featured by Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Mother Jones, and NPR. Before embarking on the Pep Talks Worldwide Tour, the band cut their teeth in arenas and amphitheaters touring with bands like twenty one pilots and Incubus and performing on the world's biggest festival stages including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Sundance, Governor's Ball, Austin City Limits, and so many more.

In 2020, the band followed up Pep Talks with "Beautiful Anyway," a song which transmitted positivity through a dark year and landed them back in Alternative Radio's Top 10. Since "Beautiful Anyway" was released in May, the band has continued to release a steady stream of music, including unplugged versions of Sheryl Crow's feel-good single "Soak Up The Sun" their own hit single "Suit & Jacket," and more. In November, they dropped the stomp-and-holler new track "Spirit" which encourages listeners that the most iconic stories of triumph start with pain, and to take that pain and struggle and turn it into their super power.

Check out Pep Talks Live and relive the Pep Talks Worldwide Tour while Judah & the Lion patiently wait to safely tour again. For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.judahandthelion.com.

Listen here: