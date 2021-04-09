Judah & the Lion Releases 'Spirit' EP Today

Nashville, TN Platinum-selling trio Judah & the Lion released their five-track Spirit EP today, April 9th via Cletus the Van/Virgin! It features their rising single "Spirit" as well as a brand-new acoustic version of the single plus remixes from Lamorn, an up-and-coming producer signed to deadmau5's mau5trap label, indie-pop duo TwiceYoung, and Nashville experimental pop artist Friend Group. The set is available now via your preferred listening service - listen below!

"We feel like this song has a message that's relative to the times we're living in and wanted to make an EP with each song expressing a different vibe with the same meaning," Akers explains. "It was super fun collaborating with these different artists and feel like it came out super uniquely special in the end." - Judah Akers on the Spirit EP

"Spirit" was originally released in November of 2020 and has since landed major synchs in the trailer for Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - a follow up to the 90s cult classic Mighty Ducks series - and in promos for College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN earlier this year. The song is also impacting at AAA Radio now.

Fans should expect much more new music from Judah & the Lion in the coming months and the band is excited to begin playing live shows again as soon as they can do so safely. Listen to the Spirit EP, out now and for the most up-to-date information, please visit www.judahandthelion.com.

